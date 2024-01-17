EU | Hungary was lambasted in the European Parliament, but Orbán still found people who understood him

Numerous parliamentarians announced tough measures against Hungary, while the possibility of a short-term agreement between Hungary and other member states has increased again.

European there was a heated debate about Hungary in the parliament on Wednesday, when the parliament discussed the results of the December summit in Strasbourg.

In December, at the summit of political leaders of the EU countries, the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán allowed decisions to be made on the EU's next enlargement steps, but blocked the 50 billion euro aid to Ukraine.

In several speeches in the European Parliament, various groups have directly demanded, for example, the denial of Hungary's right to vote. Other member states can do this if the member state repeatedly and permanently violates the values ​​of the Union.

Among other things, the greens Terry Reintke formulated the issue in the group speech of the Greens so that Orbán is ready to extort and trample on the rights of minorities.

“What are others doing? Well, they just watch and let this happen,” Reintke said.

The coalition has struck this pain Petri Sarvamaa, who, during the week of the plenary session, drew up a petition to deny Hungary the right to vote. However, only the other 26 EU member states can make the decision together.

Brussels in December, hopes began to appear in diplomatic circles that the change of power in Poland might open the door to the temporary denial of Hungary's right to vote. However, now the possibility of a short-term agreement between Hungary and the other member states seems to have increased again.

The political leaders of the EU countries will gather at the beginning of February for a new summit to decide on the 50 billion Ukraine aid, while they also try to agree on the rest of the mid-term review of the EU's long-term financial framework.

In Parliament, for example, the Renew group Guy Verhofstadt warned on Wednesday in the speech of the group against making an agreement in which Hungary would be given the opportunity for mid-term reviews of the Ukraine financing.

“Slicing or reviewing the Ukraine money would only open the door to new extortions,” he said.

Verhofstadt also hinted at the possibility of removing Hungary's right to vote temporarily. He also criticized the European Commission for the generous 10 billion euros in EU funding that the Commission released during the December summit.

The money had been frozen due to Hungary's rule of law, and according to the commission, the money was released based on editing steps, but Verhofstadt instead linked the release of the money directly to Orbán's subsequent decision to leave the room during the enlargement decision.

He indicated that the Commission will get into trouble with the Parliament if the same continues. At its worst, a hint could mean, for example, making the Commission the subject of legal action.

Discourse reinforces the general impression that a large number of parliamentarians from the center-right to the left wing of the parliament are ripe for Orbán's actions in Hungary. There are still people who understand Orbán.

For example, the speech of the far-right group Identity and Democracy did not mention Hungary at all, and the speech of the ECR group warned against targeting Hungary with “political bombardment” without thinking about the consequences.

From Finland, the ECR group includes basic Finns. From the parliamentarians of basic Finns Pirkko Ruohonen-Lerner by Friday had signed Sarvamaa's petition for the temporary denial of Hungarian voting rights and Teuvo Hakkarainen No.