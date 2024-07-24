EU | Hungary received 10.2 billion worth of EU subsidies, now the Commission defends the disputed decision

European Union|On Wednesday, the Commission assessed that Hungary has made no progress at all in reforms that strengthen the rule of law. In December, however, it released 10 billion euros worth of EU aid because it considered that Hungary had made the required reforms.

Brussels

European the commission again defends the decision it made in December to release EUR 10.2 billion worth of frozen EU subsidies from Hungary. The subsidies had previously been frozen due to violations of the rule of law in Hungary.

According to the Commission, Hungary met the conditions for the release of subsidies. So this is despite the fact that in the rule of law report published on Wednesday, the commission estimates that Hungary has not progressed at all in the reforms recommended by the commission.

In last year’s in the rule of law report, the commission gave Hungary seven recommendations for reforms that would improve the state of the rule of law. The recommended reforms concerned the independence of the courts, the eradication of corruption, the freedom of the media and the functioning of civil society.

In the report published on Wednesday, the commission estimated that Hungary made no progress in reforms during the year.

The prosecutor’s office is still subject to political influence, judges are the target of public smear campaigns, high-level suspicions of corruption are not investigated, and the operation of independent media is hampered.

Conclusions seem to contradict the Commission’s December estimate. At that time, the Commission decided to release 10.2 billion euros worth of frozen EU subsidies because it estimated that Hungary had progressed as required in the reforms strengthening the independence of the judiciary.

The reforms concerned the appointment processes of judges, mutual power relations and the budget, as well as the right of politicians to challenge court decisions.

of the EU judicial commissioner Didier Reynders says there is no contradiction between the commission’s December estimate and Wednesday’s report. According to him, Hungary met the conditions for the release of structural aid, but that does not mean that all the problems of the judiciary have been solved.

“When progress is made, even a small one, we have to make decisions. If budget funds are frozen due to a lack of reforms and then reforms are made, we have to act,” says Reynders.

He reminds that more than 20 billion euros worth of EU subsidies are still frozen from Hungary, and the country, for example, does not receive funding from the EU’s recovery package. Hungary’s share of the package is more than 10 billion euros.

In addition, the Commission has initiated several infringement procedures against Hungary. Hungary is also the only member state that is in the so-called Article 7 process. Article 7 is the disciplinary clause of the basic agreement, which at its most allows even the taking away of voting power from a member country.

“From the point of view of the rule of law, Hungary is really a systemic problem for the Commission,” says Reynders.

Commission has had to repeatedly defend its December decision to release Hungary’s EU subsidies. The decision has been suspected to be political, as the Commission announced the decision just before the EU summit was to decide on the start of Ukraine’s EU membership negotiations and the EUR 50 billion support package.

Hungary threatened to block both decisions requiring unanimity, but eventually relented.

The European Parliament has taken the Commission’s December decision to the EU Court of Justice for evaluation. According to the Parliament, the Commission did not yet have the conditions to thoroughly assess the implementation of the reforms in December.