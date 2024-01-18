Thursday, January 18, 2024
EU | Hungary is threatened with the loss of voting power in the EU – Member States are asked to state that the country is constantly violating the basic values ​​of the Union

January 18, 2024
in World Europe
The EU Parliament is also considering legal action over the Commission's decision to release the frozen money from Hungary.

EU Parliament in its resolution, asks the summit of EU political leaders to state that Hungary is seriously and continuously violating the basic values ​​of the EU. By acting in this way, 26 other member states would have the opportunity to temporarily take away the voting power from Hungary.

The Parliament also criticized the EU Commission's previous decision to release more than 10 billion frozen EU money to Hungary. It says it is investigating the possibilities of starting legal proceedings against the decision.

Funds have been frozen from Hungary in the past, among other things, because of its weak rule of law. The country has come under increasing criticism in the Union since it blocked 50 billion euros in aid from Ukraine at a summit of EU political leaders in December.

