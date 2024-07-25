EU | Hungary is now playing a rough game with Russia – Orpo’s government has been “reactive and slow”, accuses Sdp’s Mäkynen

European Union|HS asked three members of the parliament’s grand committee how Hungary’s recent soloing in the EU should be viewed.

Sdp’s Congressman Matias Mäkynen criticizes the prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) the government for slowness in relation to Hungary’s activities as EU chairman.

“Petteri Orpo said that we will wait and see how Hungary works. And then Hungary works exactly as expected. The government has been reactive and slow,” says Mäkynen.

Several EU countries have criticized Hungary since the country took over the rotating presidency of the EU at the beginning of July. In Mäkynen’s opinion, Finland should have opened the discussion on the issue even before the start of the season.

Prime minister Viktor Orbán has in three weeks made his “peace trips”, which came as a surprise to others, to Ukraine, Russia, China and the United States. On his travels, Orbán has promoted his views on resolving the war in Ukraine, which differ from the EU mainstream.

HS asked three members of Parliament’s large committee how Hungary’s actions should be reacted.

Finland has boycotted informal ministerial meetings hosted by Hungary by sending civil servants instead of ministers.

According to Prime Minister Orpo, the Hungarian presidency has not started well. Foreign minister Elina Valtonen (cook) again pondered on Mondaythat “at some point it might be good to ask”, whether the European Union is the right reference group for Hungary.

SDP’s Mäkynen states about the boycott that “better late than never”. According to him, Hungary’s views were known in advance, although no one necessarily expected such direct and quick cooperation with Russia.

In Mäkynen’s opinion, Hungary’s ability to act as chairman should still be discussed. In addition, he points out that other EU countries can withhold Hungary’s right to vote if it seriously and continuously violates the values ​​of the Union. In Mäkynen’s opinion, Finland should take the initiative in this matter.

However, Mäkynen considers it in the interest of Finland and the EU that as many European countries as possible remain in cooperation and as members of a community of values.

“It is not in our interests to push any country even further into Russia’s arms.”

Laura Huhtasaari, Member of Parliament for Fundamental Finns, in Parliament.

Basic Finns Member of Parliament and 1st Vice-Chairman of the Grand Committee Laura Huhtasaari considers Finland’s and other EU countries’ countermeasures against Hungary correct.

“The West has promised to help Ukraine, and then of course I would hope that everyone would help.”

Huhtasaari also states that Orbán cannot appear on his travels in Moscow, for example, as an EU representative, as he does not have a mandate to do so.

In Huhtasaari’s opinion, Orbán seems to be stalking Russia because of cheap energy, because cheap energy prices are used to win elections at home. He says Orbán is after money, power and fame.

“In general, the world is quite simple. Follow the money and follow the fame.”

Huhtasaari says he hasn’t changed his mind about Hungary in recent years. The country’s Russia policy is different from Finland and basic Finns, but Hungary’s immigration line has always suited Huhtasaari.

Huhtasaari think that the EU subsidies received by Hungary should be reduced so that the country pays more to the Union than it receives from it.

“If the EU wants to get rid of Hungary, then we will not give Hungary money and make it a net payer, and it will leave on its own.”

So should this be done?

“In my opinion, it should not be a net recipient. I myself have never been in favor of the EU having to be an income transfer union,” says Huhtasaari and continues by criticizing the EU in general.

To the question about Hungary drifting into Russia’s arms, Huhtasaari answers that the world order is changing and the United States should be strong. He is not convinced Joe Biden shows in foreign policy and praises the former president Donald Trump.

“During Trump’s time, Russia didn’t attack anything,” Huhtasaari says, among other things.

Member of Parliament Mika Lintilä in the parliament in May.

Congressman Mika Lintilä (center) says it seems that Orbán is going “well within the limits of risk”. He considers the government’s decision to send civil servants to the meetings correct.

“The weaker you are, the lower you go on the civil service ladder. After all, this is quite a classic method in itself.”

In addition to Orbán’s trips, the EU has also rubbed the Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjártón activities in the UN Security Council. In his speech, he called the EU a war-making union.

Lintilä says that he knows Szijjártó relatively well from his time as a minister, as his portfolio also includes energy matters. Lintilä describes the minister’s style at EU meetings as aggressive.

“For example, he went [Venäjän ulkoministeri Sergei ]Lavrov agreeing to supply gas to Hungary from the beginning of the week. And there was an energy council meeting at the end of the week, and he banished us all to – is it appropriate to say hell – well, somewhere hot.”

Lintilä believes that Hungary wants to stay in the EU for money.

“Orbán is hanging on to power by the teeth of his nails, but I claim that in the end game he also understands that he too must act in such a way that their continuation in the European Union is not jeopardized.”

According to Lintilä, issues of the Hungarian presidency, such as issues of competitiveness, can be signed on paper. However, Orbán’s trips have come as a surprise.

“If we start introducing similar surprises into the EU’s program preparation, then we are on a seriously dangerous path.”