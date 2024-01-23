EU | Hungary divides PS MPs: Ruohonen-Lerner would be ready to take away the country's right to vote, Hakkarainen opposes

“It would be dangerous to set a precedent that a member state's right to vote in the council can be withheld,” says Teuvo Hakkarainen (ps).

Brussels

Basic Finns MEPs have so far resisted demands to intervene in Hungary's violations of the rule of law, but now Pirkko Ruohonen-Lerner says he is even ready for Hungary to be temporarily deprived of voting rights in the EU.

“For Finland, Hungary's actions have been suspicious for a long time. Its slowing down, for example, in the ratification of our NATO application eroded confidence,” says Ruohonen-Lerner in his press release.

According to him, Finnish tax euros end up in corrupt projects in Hungary that enrich the prime minister Viktor Orbán close circle. For him, Orbán also directly played the president of Russia Vladimir Putin in the bag, when in December he overturned the EU's decision on Ukraine's 50 billion euro support package.

“It is in Finland's interest that Russia does not win the war of aggression it has started against Ukraine. It is our duty to do everything possible to assist Ukraine in order to reach this goal. If that means that Hungary has to be temporarily put on ice in EU decision-making, so be it.”

Ad it is so significant that until now the MEPs of the basic Finns have systematically opposed or refused to support the resolutions of the European Parliament, which have raised concerns about Hungary's violations of the rule of law and demanded sanctions for the country.

Most recently, in June, the European Parliament took a position on the situation in Hungary in its resolution. MEPs condemned the Hungarian government's systematic weakening of the rule of law and actions against EU values. They demand that EU funds frozen from Hungary must not be released until there is concrete evidence of measures to improve the state of the rule of law in Hungary.

At that time, Ruohonen-Lerner voted no. Teuvo Hakkarainen voted against the resolution.

Ruohonen-Lerner and the then MEP Jussi Halla-aho voted against when the European Parliament in 2018 first called for the initiation of Article 7 proceedings against Hungary. Article 7 is the “disciplinary clause” of the EU Treaty, which at most allows a member state to withhold the right to vote for a specified period.

Last week The European Parliament again demanded the initiation of the Article 7 procedure. Ruohonen-Lerner was absent from the vote. HS did not reach him to tell him the reason for his absence. They were also absent from the vote Miapetra Kumpula-Natri (sd) as well as Henna Virkkunen (cook).

All Finnish representatives present voted in favor of the resolution, with the exception of Hakkarai of the basic Finns, who voted no.

“I voted blank, because the question is about the development of the federal government and the vague, politicized rule of law regulation, which the Fundamental Finns have opposed,” Hakkarainen writes in an email.

“It would be dangerous to create a precedent that a member state's right to vote in the Council can be withheld. The right of veto in the Council is especially the security of small member states.”

Hakkarainen according to Ukraine's support “can and should be continued even without Hungary's participation, that is, federal development does not need to be promoted because of this”.

The proposal on the table for the support package for Ukraine requires the unanimous approval of the member states, as it is intended to be built as part of the EU's multi-year budget. However, the EU countries are preparing to decide on the issue without Hungary and are building an alternative model that does not require a unanimous decision.

The position of the Finnish government is that support for Ukraine should be agreed primarily between all 27 member states.