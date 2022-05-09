EU How will the EU change in the coming years? French President Emmanuel Macron is speaking today in Strasbourg, with a live broadcast from the European Parliament

The citizens’ conference on the future of Europe completed its work. The proposals will be on display in Strasbourg on Europe Day.

European the Union has acted better than expected in responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but how can this capacity be maintained?

Countries have different and divisive ideas about this. France’s ideas will be heard today in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, where the French President, who has just begun his second term, will speak Emmanuel Macron.

HS shows the opportunity live. The event will start at 12.50 Finnish time, Macron’s speech will be at 14.25.

Macronin the speech is part of an occasion to mark the outcome of the conference on the future of europe, which began a year ago, in honor of europe day. It involved citizens in coming up with ideas on how the EU should be developed. The conference was born 49 goalsunder which there are more than 300 proposals.

The President of Parliament also speaks in Parliament Roberta Metsola and the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Metsola will speak at 13.55 and von der Leye at 14.10.

HS spoke about a future conference in February. Even then, Finland’s Minister for Europe Tytti Tuppurainen (sd) said that Finland does not want changes to the EU treaties, ie a kind of EU constitution, from the future conference.

Only through changes to the Treaties can profound changes be made to EU policies. They are not done in an instant, but through a separate process.

However, changes to the Treaties are now being talked about more and more.

