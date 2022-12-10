EU | Heidi Hautala to HS about the bribery scandal: “The most serious ever” suspicion of corruption in the EU Parliament

“This is the heaviest evidence of the issue, which has been known for a long time,” European Parliament Vice-President Heidi Hautala tells HS.

European parliamentary deputy speaker Heidi Hautala (green) tells HS on the phone that the information is related to the EU Parliament in a large corruption case of the arrests made is “the most serious suspicion of all time about the involvement of members of the European Parliament in corruption”.

“This is the heaviest evidence of the matter, which has been known for a long time: many foreign powers try to influence the positions of the European Parliament and seek influential members of parliament who are exposed to the message of authoritarian states,” says Hautala.

In the case, it is suspected that a certain Persian Gulf country tried to influence members of the European Parliament with bribes. On Friday evening, it was reported that the Belgian police arrested at least five people for questioning in the case. Belgian media and news agencies reported on the matter.

One among those arrested is Hautala’s deputy speaker colleague, a Greek Eva Kaili. In total, there are 14 vice-presidents in the European Parliament. Kaili was appointed to the position at the beginning of this year. Hautala has been on the vice president’s staff since 2017.

Kaili was a member of the Greek socialist party Pasok, but has now been expelled from the party.

In addition to Kail, the names of those arrested include a former MEP and the former chairman of the Parliament’s human rights committee Pier Antonio Panzeri and general secretary of ITUC, the world organization of trade unions Luca Visentini.

The leader of an unnamed NGO and an assistant of an MEP are also detained.

I will bury according to the recent bribery scandal is not the first time that attempts to influence influential members of the European Parliament have come to light. However, this case is of a completely different level of seriousness.

“When talking about half a million euros in cash found in the apartment of the former chairman of the Human Rights Committee, that is shocking information.”

According to media reports, the police searched numerous different locations on Friday. In connection with the home searches, the police confiscated around 500,000–600,000 euros in cash, mobile phones and computers. According to Belgian newspapers, the cash was found in the apartment of Pier Antonio Panzer.

So far, it has not been confirmed as certain information which Gulf country is suspected of the bribes. According to the AFP news agency, Belgian prosecutors have hinted that the country in question is Qatar, which is currently hosting the soccer World Cup. Hautala also has the same idea.

“Attention is drawn, for example, to the fact that the Speaker has transferred to Eva Kail protocol tasks related to the countries of the Middle East. Kaili has been a well-known and visible member of parliament, and when the parliament recently discussed the resolution related to Qatar, Kaili’s comments were very favorable.”

Hautala says that the green group he represents demands Kaili’s resignation from the position of deputy speaker.

As one the friendship groups operating in the European Parliament as a channel for influencing efforts, says Hautala.

“The Parliament has, for example, a Qatar friendship club. The representatives of authoritarian states seek parliamentarians in them, whom they try to influence in an inappropriate way.”

Hautala considers it particularly noteworthy that Panzeri has continued to be active in connection with the European Parliament even after his term as a parliamentarian ended in 2019. All doors have been open to him, says Hautala.

Right after his tenure, Panzeri founded the Fight Impunity organization, which says it fights against the culture of impunity related to human rights violations.

“There is no accurate information available about the background of the organization, although it has functioned with the help of its high-level relationships as if it were part of the parliament’s structures. It is important to find out what has been the real motive of Panzer’s organization.”

of the EU from the point of view of credibility, Hautala also considers it particularly important that an investigative committee be established for the case, which will thoroughly investigate the background of the bribery scandal and initiate corrective measures.

“The ethical rules for members of parliament must finally be tightened. Transparency and the introduction of obstacles must ensure that the parliament is not subject to inappropriate influence.”

Personally, Hautala does not remember being the target of bribery attempts.

“If there have ever been gifts with a value greater than what is allowed according to the instructions, they have been taken away in the parliament for a better recovery. I don’t remember ever being the target of inappropriate political influence. It might be because my agenda doesn’t have issues that authoritarian states try to influence,” says Hautala.