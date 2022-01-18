EU Heidi Hautala has been re-elected Vice-President of the European Parliament

Hautala was the only Finnish MEP to run in the vice presidential election.

The Greens Member of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala has been re-elected Vice-President of the European Parliament. Hautala was elected in the third round of voting in the vice presidential election. There are a total of 14 Vice-Presidents in Parliament.

Hautala was the only Finnish MEP to run in the vice presidential election. Hautala has served as Vice President since 2017.

Parliament’s seats were voted on in plenary because the parliamentary term is halfway through. An Maltese was previously elected President of Parliament today Roberta Metsola, representing the center-right EPP Group.

Metsola, 43, is the youngest president in the history of the European Parliament and the third woman in office. Metsola’s spouse is Finnish.