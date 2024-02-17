Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

In 2024 there were almost as many cases of measles in Germany as in the whole of last year. The EU health authority is calling for vaccination gaps to be closed.

Solna – The EU health authority ECDC reports an increase in measles infections since 2023. Romania, Austria and France are particularly affected. The danger has not yet been averted: According to experts, the vaccination gaps against measles are large in some European countries. Since the beginning of the new year alone, there have been at least seven deaths related to the virus, it said.

Cases of measles are increasing in the EU and Germany: the disease is particularly dangerous for the youngest

In the EU, a total of 2,361 cases of measles infection were reported from 17 countries last year. While there were 80 cases in Germany last year, it was 2024 until mid-February already 51 (as of February 15th), according to a database from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). In the PandemicFrom 2020 to 2022, the number of measles reports was below average and has now climbed back to pre-Corona levels.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases in humans. As a rule, the result is a temporary immune deficiency that can last for months or sometimes years. Those affected are then more susceptible to subsequent infections. The first symptoms are often fever, conjunctivitis, runny nose and cough. The classic stains often appear later. According to the RKI, measles is one of the main causes of death for children globally. Younger people aged up to five years are particularly affected.

Rise in measles infections in Europe “worrying” – but vaccination helps

The ECDC experts cite seasonal trends, the importation of cases from third countries and the inadequate vaccination rates in some EU countries as reasons for the recent increase. Measles spreads very easily, so a high vaccination rate of 95 percent or more of the population is essential to prevent transmission in a country or community, informs the ECDC. Behind the ambitious vaccination goals is also the idea of ​​herd protection: those who cannot be vaccinated – such as infants – should receive indirect protection.

The standing vaccination commission recommends a measles vaccination for these people The Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) in Germany recommends measles vaccination for all children. The first vaccination should therefore take place between the ages of eleven and 14 months, and the second no earlier than four weeks later. Since 2010, adults have been recommended a one-time MMR vaccination as a standard vaccination if they were born after 1970 and their vaccination status is unclear or they received no or only one vaccination in childhood. For people in healthcare professions A special STIKO recommendation applies.

Stella Kyriakides, EU Commissioner for Health, called the renewed rise in measles cases in Europe “worrying,” adding: “The good news is that it is a vaccine-preventable disease and there are many in the EU Safe and effective vaccines are available.” According to estimates, around 21 million deaths worldwide were prevented through vaccinations against measles between 2000 and 2017. “No one should die from measles,” added ECDC Director Andrea Ammon.