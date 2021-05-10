EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell assessed the situation in Russia. It is reported by RIA News on Monday, May 10.

“We will discuss the situation in Russia, the situation is not improving,” he said before the start of the face-to-face meeting of the EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, in turn, said that Brussels is ready for a dialogue with Moscow.

The Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Ivan Korchok also called for a constructive dialogue with Russia. According to him, the European Union must stop the “negative spiral” in the development of relations with Russia.