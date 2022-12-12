EU | Haavisto was in contact with Iran’s foreign minister because of the executions of protesters

The meeting of EU foreign ministers extended the Iran sanctions. The executions have been widely condemned.

Brussels

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) says that he called Iran’s foreign minister For Hossein Amir-Abdollahian last Thursday and expressed his strong disapproval of Iran’s execution of protesters.

On Monday, Haavisto participated in the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

Iran executed last week Mohsen Shekarin, who had participated in a demonstration against the regime.

A total of 28 people are on death row. Iran has already declared the death sentence for 12 people, and there are also ongoing trials that may end in the death sentence.

One person who received the death sentence is a football player Amir Nasr-Azadani, for which his former teammate, a Finn Sebastian Strandvall has appealed.

“I brought up in the discussion that there are people known to Finns on death row, and this arouses strong reactions in Finland as well,” Haavisto said after the meeting.

“Cases have also come to light that foreigners have been detained in Iran, and the activities of embassies have also been disrupted in Tehran. This is completely reprehensible.”

Iran was also the subject of the foreign ministers because of the arms aid it gave to Russia and because of its nuclear weapon development work. The foreign ministers added new people to the sanctions on Iran, both for the treatment of protesters and for providing arms.

from the EU the ninth package of sanctions against Russia is coming. The foreign ministers have not made a decision about it yet, but according to Haavisto, it is possible to make a decision later this week in connection with another ministerial meeting or an EU summit.

The EU is expanding personal sanctions and adding banks and financial institutions to the sanctions list.

The ministers also discussed the use of funds frozen from Russia for the reconstruction of Ukraine and a separate aggression criminal court. The legally difficult matter of frozen funds will be discussed at the EU summit on Thursday this week.

Foreign ministers guaranteed the continuation of the EU’s arms aid to Ukraine, when they increased the financial frameworks of the fund operating for this purpose.

The meeting of ministers raised the European Peace Fund’s total funding ceiling for next year by two billion euros from the current 5.6 billion euros.

The Peace Fund works in such a way that it compensates EU member states for the armed assistance they provide. The extra-budgetary fund of the EU is not only focused on Ukraine, but during its operation it has financed, among others, Georgia, Moldova and several African countries.

Due to Ukraine, however, the funds of the fund have run low this year, and the financial framework intended for the years 2021–2027 has to be increased. In total, the foreign ministers committed to raising the ceiling first by two billion euros and then another 3.5 billion euros before 2027.