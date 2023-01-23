EU | Haavisto: Finland is waiting for the larger Leopard alliance to be put together

Poland would be ready to proceed with the delivery of tanks to Ukraine without Germany’s permission, but Pekka Haavisto estimates that the input of the country that manufactures the tanks, i.e. Germany, may be needed.

Brussels

Foreign minister Pekka Haaviston According to (vihr), Finland intends to see what kind of larger alliance between EU countries is formed in the possible export of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

“They are devices that require daily service, maintenance and the know-how of the entire maintenance chain, as well as the training of caretakers and drivers. We have said that we can take a piece of this ecosystem. We are probably trying to put something like this together now.”

Germany, the country that manufactures Leopard tanks, has not given permission to export these tanks to Ukraine. The German license is essential, for example, in terms of spare parts.

News agency According to Reuters, Poland plans to ask Germany for permission to export tanks. Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday that if the permission is not revoked, Poland may still send Leopards to Ukraine.

Morawiecki previously said that Poland plans to establish a “small coalition”, the member countries of which are ready to export their own battle tanks to Ukraine.

According to Haavisto, in the discussions of the meeting of foreign ministers, Finland was not asked to participate in the alliance envisaged by Morawiecki.

“Finland has not formed a precise position on what would be required of that coalition and what would be the component in which we would be involved. There may be elements here where the contribution of the manufacturing country is needed.”

Haavisto says that he believes military experts that it is not possible to deliver tanks at a moment’s notice, for example because the tanks of different countries have differences in, for example, communication devices and other technology.

According to Haavisto, the spirit of the speeches was that the EU will not be helped if the member states criticize each other for slowness or lack of decisions. In his opinion, the discussion should be kept within the EU, so that it does not benefit those who want to weaken the EU.

Londoner of the IISS research institute (International Institute for Strategic Studies) by EU countries have around two thousand Leopard 2 tanks in use.

Germany has the most of them, more than 500, of which 200 are in stock. Greece, Spain and Poland each have more than 300 Leopards, Finland more than 200 and Sweden 120.

IISS estimated in its article published in January that Ukraine would need about a hundred Leopards in order for them to have a significant impact on the course of the war.

Some of the EU countries that participated in the meeting of foreign ministers are angry with Germany, which has been expected to make a decision on the Leopards. Lithuania’s sharp-tongued foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said when he came to the meeting that the problem in the EU is fear:

“We are not moving forward with sanctions and military aid because we are afraid of what will actually happen if Russia loses the war. If we overcome this fear, everything becomes easier.”

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday in a television interview that Germany is not an obstacle if Poland wants to send its Leopard tanks to Ukraine. On Monday, Baerbock did not comment directly on the matter.

of the EU the foreign ministers decided on Monday to give more military aid to Ukraine for a total of 500 million euros. After the decision, the amount of aid given through the European Peace Fund will rise to a total of 3.6 billion euros.

The peace fund covers the costs of member countries that send armed aid to Ukraine.