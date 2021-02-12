Rapid growth again soon, so the prognosis from Brussels. However, this only applies to countries that can meet the requirements of EU corona aid.

The European economy is in the deepest crisis since World War II. The corona pandemic, the permanent lockdown and other measures have literally caused the economy to crash. It is encouraging that the EU Commission is now seeing “light at the end of the tunnel”.

According to the new economic forecast from Brussels, growth should pick up quickly and sustainably after a hard winter. The EU Commission expects the economy in the euro area to grow by 3.8 percent each in 2021 and 2022.

But this forecast is built on sand. She emphasizes the values ​​of hope, such as more vaccinations, and paints the risks nicely. Some EU countries are already in the middle of the second corona recession.

And quick help is not in sight. The development fund is not yet ready for use. The first aid funds from the € 672.5 billion pot should not flow until the summer. It’s too late to get out of the deep valley in which southern Europe in particular is located.

This is due to the reform requirements that have been linked to EU aid. Chancellor Merkel pushed through that each country must submit a detailed program before money flows. This mixture of bureaucracy and paternalism prevents rapid help. In addition, the stimulus that should come from the fund is too weak.

Too little, too late – the old accusation from the euro crisis also applies to the corona emergency. The hope remains that EU aid will be complemented by national measures. The member states must continue to support the economy and should not step on the brakes, demands the European Central Bank.

But that is easier said than done. In most countries the coffers are already empty. Only Germany can afford further economic stimulus. The result: the gap between rich and poor is widening and the economic imbalance between the member states is growing. In the end, this could be even more dangerous for the EU than Corona.