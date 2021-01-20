The top leaders of the European Union greeted “friend” Joe Biden on Wednesday, on the day of his inauguration as president of the United States, and launched the idea of ​​a new “founding pact” for bilateral relations. After four years of Donald Trump’s tenure in Washington, Europe has “a friend in the White House,” said the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in a speech to the European Parliament.

«The day brings good news. America is back, and Europe is ready to reconnect with a long-time and trusted partner.nza, to give a new life to our alliance, “said the official.

For his part, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, took the opportunity to launch a call for the construction of a new “founding pact” for the transatlantic alliance. I would like to solemnly address today, the day Joe Biden takes office, a call to build together a new founding pact for a stronger Europe, for a stronger America and for a better world, “said Michel.

This new agenda for Europe and the United States “that we want to put on the table is an ambitious agenda, and that is why, on this first day of his mandate, I want to invite President Biden to participate in an extraordinary meeting of the European Council in Brussels” he added.

Michel argued Tuesday night with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the possibility of organizing the European meeting at the same time as the Summit of the Alliance in which President Biden will participate. The dates have not yet been set and will depend on the success against the covid-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to working with President-elect Joe Biden to further strengthen ties between the United States and Europe, as we face global challenges that neither can tackle alone,” Stoltenberg tweeted after that dialogue with Michel.

Of the 27 member countries of the EU, 20 are also members of the transatlantic military alliance.