Green light from the EU to MSC and GIP III for the acquisition of Italo

Green light from the European Commission for the acquisition of joint control of Italo – New Passenger Transport by Msc Mediterranean Shipping Company Holding and Global Investments (Gip III). The EU Commission announced this in a press release.

The Commission, we read, concluded “that the proposed concentration does not raise competition issues, given its limited impact on competition in the markets in which companies operate. The notified transaction was examined in accordance with the normal merger control procedure.”