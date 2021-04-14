The vaccination certificate will not be a carte blanche to travel through the European Union as Brussels initially intended. The 27 countries of the Union have agreed this Wednesday to reserve the possibility of imposing restrictions and quarantines on all travelers, even those who arrive with a document proving that they have received a vaccine against covid-19. Community partners want to make it clear that the so-called “digital green vaccination certificate” is not a passport to freely cross borders and that its recognition or not will depend on the measures in force in each country to stop the spread of the virus.

The Agreement of the Twenty-seven specifies that the certificate regulations “should not cover the decisions of the member states to impose or exempt restrictions on freedom of movement.” The text adds that “the use of the digital green certificate with a view to lifting the restrictions should remain the responsibility of the Member States”. The precision has been included in the proposal presented by Portugal, the country that holds the six-monthly presidency of the EU, to the permanent ambassadors of the Twenty-seven in Brussels, meeting this Wednesday to establish the negotiating position of the EU Council.

“I welcome this first step,” said the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, after reaching the agreement. Costa believes that “the digital green certificate will facilitate freedom and security of movement.” But this consensus emphatically underlines that the certificate is not a travel document, “to reinforce the principle of non-discrimination, in particular, towards unvaccinated people.”

The move by Member States to restrict the use of the certificate coincides with a growing resistance from public opinion to the introduction of a safe-conduct that, for the moment, would only be available to a small part of the population. In the US, the White House last week ruled out the introduction of a federal credential that proves vaccination. The Joe Biden administration cited privacy and fundamental rights reasons for rejecting such initiatives. In the United Kingdom, a large group of parliamentarians from across the political spectrum have signed a letter against the creation of a document that, in the long run, could limit the social life of British citizens.

The European data protection authorities have also warned about the danger that the vaccination certificate will end up becoming an essential requirement to access certain public places or carry out certain activities. “This can lead to unforeseen consequences and risks for the fundamental rights of EU citizens,” noted the European Data Protection Committee and the European Data Protection Supervisor in a joint opinion on the Commission’s proposal for a regulation.

The Twenty-seven have echoed that opinion and have drastically limited both the powers recognized for the future certificate and the discretion of the European Commission to prolong or expand its use. In the absence of the position of the European Parliament, it is now possible that the project is so diluted that it casts doubt on its objective of facilitating mobility within the EU and saving the tourist campaign next summer.

Two people at the Valencia airport on March 23. Monica Torres

The Council seems willing to take that risk rather than allow the certificate to become a passport. de facto. The ambassadors have even added to the project the obligation for the document to include an exhaustive declaration of its true character. “This certificate is not a travel document”, indicates the legend agreed by the ambassadors and that must appear both in digital and paper format of the future certificate.

The text recalls that scientific knowledge about covid-19 continues to evolve, in particular, in relation to new variants of the virus. And it asks the certificate holder to verify the public health measures applicable in the country to which he wishes to travel, to see if he is going to be subjected to movement restrictions or quarantines.

In video, the statements this Wednesday of the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, about the certificate to accredit vaccination against covid-19.JOHN THYS / EBS

The EU will try to prevent the disparity of criteria in each country on the usefulness of the certificate from ending in cross-border chaos or disorientation for travelers. To ensure coordination, the proposal requires States to inform each other and through the Commission “about the requirements that certificate holders must meet when entering their territory, be it quarantine, isolation, testing or any other type of restriction. [a las personas vacunadas]”.

The legislative project approved by the ambassadors in the Council must now be agreed with the European Parliament. And both institutions maintain their objective of having it in force at the end of June, although the Council introduces a transitional period of six weeks during which the vaccination certificates or tests already adopted at the national level could operate.

Date of Expiry

The new version of the regulation maintains that the certificate will be issued free of charge, but it opens the door for the authorities to charge for “services associated” with its preparation. And it will allow the imposition of a fee in case it must be reissued “for repeated losses” of the original.

Whenever possible, governments should inform 48 hours in advance of the restrictive measures they are going to impose on vaccinated people, specifying the reason for applying them and their possible duration.

A protester against the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus in France holds a sign with the slogan “No to the health passport.” GONZALO FUENTES / Reuters

The Portuguese proposal also limits the validity of the future passport. The European Commission advocated keeping it in force until the World Health Organization (WHO) declares the covid-19 pandemic over. The body chaired by Ursula von der Leyen also wanted to reserve the right to prolong its use or even extend it to other contagious diseases similar to covid-19. But the Council does not agree to grant these discretionary powers to Community officials or to subordinate the value of a European document to the pronouncement of an international organization such as the WHO. The amendments introduced to the project establish a validity of the certificate of 12 months, that is, until June 2022 if it is finally approved in June of this year.

In the last quarter of validity, the Commission must present a report on the results of its use. And if Brussels considers it necessary to prolong the use of the certificate, it will have to present a legislative project that will require ordinary processing, that is, approval by the Council and the European Parliament.

Limitations to Sputnik

The Council also tightens the treatment of vaccines not approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for certificate purposes. The Commission’s project allowed States to recognize vaccination tests with products authorized only at national level in some of the EU partners, as has been the case of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in Hungary. But the new text underlines that only centralized authorization at the EMA offers all the guarantees necessary for a vaccine to be recognized as safe in the 27 Member States. The draft regulation specifies that the obligation to accept the certificates only applies to vaccines that have received a marketing authorization from the EMA. So far, only four labs have achieved that go-ahead: BioNTech-Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Janssen.

Sputnik is still under review at the EMA. The regulation, in its current version, foresees that the recognition of the certificate could be extended to vaccines that in the future obtain the green light from the European authority.