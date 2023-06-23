admin3i

06/23/2023 – 00:08

The European Union warned Twitter owner Elon Musk on Thursday that the platform has until August 25 to comply with European law on digital content and moderate dangerous messages.

“If the technology isn’t ready, they should have enough resources to bridge the gap. I spoke about this subject specifically with Elon Musk”, said the European Commissioner Thierry Breton after a meeting at the headquarters of Twitter, which was attended by the new executive director of the platform, Lina Yaccarino.

Breton said he communicated to the Twitter team – Musk participated via videoconference – that “there are some areas that will be immediately critical when the regulation is applied”. It is, “specifically, everything related to child abuse, which is an important issue for us in Europe, and also to misinformation in elections”, he highlighted.

The two-day visit to San Francisco by Europe’s top technology commissioner comes weeks after the European bloc’s Digital Services Act (DSA) slammed into major platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. All eyes are on Musk, who, since taking control of Twitter, has abruptly changed several rules about language allowed on the platform, even if it is considered offensive or implies hate or misinformation, which goes against new European legislation. .























