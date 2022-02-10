MOSCOW (Reuters) – The European Union has given a collective response to Russia’s proposals on European security on behalf of the bloc’s 27 foreign ministers, a statement posted on the website of Russia’s permanent representative to the EU said on Thursday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier on Thursday that a collective EU response would lead to a breakdown in negotiations.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy)

