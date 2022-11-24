EU gas price ceiling, the measure that displeases everyone

The roof to the price of the EU gas the markets didn’t like it. The announcement alone (the measure will come into force from January), has provoked a opposite effect compared to Europe’s intentions, the price came right back and quickly to to go up. Too bland and too late, and therefore unsatisfactory. The proposal of the European Commission – we read in La Stampa – to put a ceiling on the price of gas it doesn’t resolve the issue of the price increase, with the price lists that they start running again despite the measure put on the table, with the Member States not hiding their dissatisfaction and indeed expressing it criticisms for a considered “price cap”. inadequate and counterproductive. There is also Italy to show discontent.

The community executive – continues La Stampa – has proposed a “market correction mechanism” which translates into a maximum price for gas, but which it will fire automatically on transactions carried out on the Dutch stock exchange, the Tff, only in the presence of two conditions: listing over 275 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) for a period of two weeks, and gas prices on the TFF 58 euros higher than the reference price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for 10 consecutive days in the two trading weeks. Yesterday alone on the Amsterdam market the price of gas recorded sharp increases, since the reopening, registering a +9.5% (131 euro per megawatt hour), after reaching the peak at +11.9% (133.9 euros).

