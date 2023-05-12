“Rich scientific diversity, the strength of European innovation networks inside and outside borders, the ability to offer local and global companies an equal playing field for each, all in a simplified regulatory framework. These are the three strengths that, through greater harmonization of the single market, will ensure long-term resilience for the European Union”. So at Adnkronos Belén Garijo, president and CEO of Merck following ‘Europe Day’, talking about how European values ​​and ambitions can be aligned for the good of all citizens.

According to European Roundtable of Industrialists (ERT) since the beginning of the millenniumEurope has lost about 30% of its global market share. And as other countries and regions continue to increase the size and scope of their ambitions in growth sectors such as biotech and digital technology, Europe’s resilience will be further tested. “But it didn’t have to be like this. The creation of a single market 30 years ago – argues Garjio – should have united all Europeans and made the Union more competitive on the world stage”.

“We can be proud of many things – observes the CEO-. The EU has given 743.5 million people the freedom to live, study or work anywhere in one of the world’s largest markets. You won the Nobel Peace Prize and led the world in fundamental environmental and social reforms. There is no doubt that the EU is stronger together than it would have been on its own. However, what was a competitive advantage for the EU in 1993 is no longer sufficient today. The innovation gap between Europe and other global industrial centers is widening. At the same time, it is increasingly difficult for a company to make strategic investments within EU member states,” she adds.

“Not so, for example, the United States, Japan, Korea and Israel – continues the CEO of Merck – where trust and interconnection govern the public and private parts and we collaborate in long-term programs for mutual benefit . Conversely, in the EU, one gets the impression that companies are faced with clashes and confusion, rather than a spirit of collaboration, having to deal with relatively high costs, complexity and bureaucracy. Too often the rules prevail over reality”.

And two examples stand out above all: “the European Green Deal Industrial Act and the Net-Zero Industry Act seek to increase European competitiveness for a more sustainable tomorrow – highlights Garjio – especially in the light of our common goal of an open strategic autonomy or continuous and risk-free global cooperation. However, neither law addresses the fragmentation of the single market. They fail to capitalize on how business and technology increasingly interact across markets and lack the clarity and boldness of other growing spheres of influence.”

That is why the EU urgently needs to simplify its regulatory framework, reduce administrative burdens and remove barriers to investment at all levels. “However, this will only happen with a clear commitment to eliminate excess regulation – continues Garjio -. The call is to harmonize rules, reduce costs, strengthen infrastructure and introduce more holistic industrial policies for long-term growth. To do this there are three reasons why I continue to believe in Europe and in the bright future we can build together: scientific diversity, collaboration and values, understood as the ability to offer local and global companies an equal playing field for everyone”.

ERT estimates that around €700 billion of growth could be generated across the EU with already identified efficiency improvements. “At the same time, investment and innovation programs will have to become more competitive with respect to international players in priority sectors such as semiconductors – explains Belén Garijo – digital technologies and biotechnologies. The size of the budget of these programs to stimulate long-term growth and investment is important. And it is important that they become simpler, faster and more predictable”.

“In the last 355 years, Europe and Merck have shared many journeys – observes Garijo -. As in any good friendship, I like to think that we are stronger thanks to each other and the values ​​that bind us. And as a Spaniard living in Germany and leading a global science and technology organisation, with offices in all Member States, I am a proud citizen and defender of Europe. Like any good friend, Merck is committed to Europe with a continuous investment of millions of euros to expand the network throughout the region”.

Europe’s bright future lies in three cornerstones that bode well for the future of the Union. “Thanks to the rich scientific diversity, in recent decades – hopes the CEO Merck – Europe has created a critical mass of skills necessary for technological leadership in sectors essential for growth such as health technologies, biotechnologies and clean technologies: it is this is Europe’s competitive advantage. The second reason lies in the strength of European innovation networks within and beyond the borders of this geographical area. While industrial policies still need more respect and attention to adapt to the modern world, Europe has a solid foundation that will help it ride on future waves of innovation. This brings me to the third and perhaps most important of Europe’s key benefits: its ability to offer local and global businesses a level playing field for all, where Europe can be a unifying force showing how local partners and international partners can work together in the best possible way to generate mutual benefit. We look forward to sitting around the tables in Brussels to discuss how European values ​​and ambitions can be aligned for the good of all citizens”, he concludes.