The 27 countries of the European Union (EU), the G7 and Australia agreed this Friday (2) to impose a maximum price of US$ 60 a barrel of Russian oil, an unprecedented measure with which they intend to deprive Moscow of an important source funding for the invasion of Ukraine.

The ceiling, previously negotiated at political level between the EU and the G7 (United States, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, Japan and Canada) plus Australia, will come into force with an EU embargo on crude oil from Monday -fair.

The embargo will stop shipments of Russian oil by ship to the EU, which account for two-thirds of imports, which will negatively impact Russia’s war coffers by billions of euros.

“The G7 and Australia (…) have reached consensus on a maximum price of US$60 per barrel for seaborne crude oil of Russian origin, in line with the European Union,” the G7 announced in a statement.

The group assured that with this decision it fulfills its promise to “prevent Russia from profiting from its aggressive war against Ukraine, support stability in world energy markets and minimize the negative economic effects of Russia’s war”.

Poland, which had been demanding a much lower price, finally withdrew its objections and Polish EU representative Andrzej Sados confirmed Warsaw’s endorsement on Friday evening.

The device was elaborated in coordination with the countries of the G7, formed by the most developed western economies and, in particular, with the United States, United Kingdom and Australia.

The White House welcomed the deal, which White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said “will help limit (Vladimir) Putin’s ability to profit from the oil market to finance a war machine. that continues to kill innocent Ukrainians”.

Russia has made 67 billion euros (about $70 billion) from oil sales to EU countries since the start of the war in Ukraine in February, according to Phuc-Vinh Nguyen, an energy expert at the Jacques Delors Institute.

That sum is more than Russia’s annual military budget, which is around 60 billion euros.

European insurers will also not be able to sign policies exceeding this US$60 limit. This measure aims to limit the income obtained by Russia from its exports to countries like China and India, which do not impose any kind of sanctions on Moscow.

Russia is the second largest oil exporter in the world and without these measures it would be easy for it to find new markets.

G7 countries, on the other hand, provide insurance services for 90% of the world’s cargo and the EU is a major player in maritime transport. This position provides them with a credible deterrent, but it also poses a risk of losing market to new competitors.

– Limited impact –

A barrel of Urals oil, the main benchmark for Russian oil, is currently trading at around $65, just above the ceiling imposed by the EU, which will limit the short-term impact of the measure.

Poland, a close ally of Ukraine, was advocating a $30 cap, according to multiple sources.

But Western powers must take into account the interests of British insurers and Greek cargo ship owners.

They also had to take into account the need for the ceiling to be higher than production costs, to prevent Russia from cutting its exports.

“Imposing a cap on oil prices is something that has never been seen before. We are entering uncharted territory,” said expert Phuc-Vinh Nguyen.

Putin warned last week of the “serious consequences” of any attempt to cap the price of his country’s oil.

Some specialists fear a destabilization of the world oil market and wonder what will be the reaction of the members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), who will meet this Sunday in Vienna.

Russia has already warned that it will not deliver oil to countries that intend to impose a maximum price on their hydrocarbon exports.

– Strengthen the embargo –

The EU had already decided to ban the bloc’s countries from buying Russian oil by sea from December 5th. This measure would eliminate two-thirds of European purchases of Russian oil.

These instruments come several months after embargoes on Russian oil imposed by the United States and Canada.

Germany and Poland had also already decided to end their imports through a pipeline before the end of the year.

With this arsenal of measures, 90% of Russian exports of crude oil to the EU will be affected, according to European experts.