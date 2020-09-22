EU funding Finland’s EU emergency funding could be reduced by EUR 200 million – HS finds out how to distribute a giant recovery funding pot

Finland’s share of the EU’s recovery money package is falling to around EUR 3 billion. The reason is the better-than-expected economic situation.

European in July, union leaders agreed on an emergency funding pot of 750 billion to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

HS answered key questions about the distribution of money in the support package.

What money is in the distribution?

EUR 750 billion will be channeled through the EU budget, separate funding programs and the new support instrument. There are EUR 390 billion in grants and EUR 360 billion in loans.

The bulk of the money, € 672.5 billion, will be distributed through the new Recovery and Recovery Facility. The Commission is seeking a loan on the market for the package. The Commission has calculated the maximum level of grants and loans available to each country, depending on the size of their GDP.

How much does Finland get?

According to initial calculations, Finland’s share of the recovery package grants was EUR 3.2 billion. However, the Commission updated its assessment at the end of last week. According to a new estimate, Finland’s contribution has dropped by about EUR 200 million, but the contribution has remained unchanged. Finland’s final receivables and payments will probably not survive until 2022.

The reason for the change is in the money distribution criteria. According to the original proposal, the money would have been distributed on the basis of past financial figures. Finland was one of the member states that also wanted the economic losses caused by the coronavirus to be included in the distribution of money.

EU leaders decided in July, that 30% of the recovery facility funding will be allocated on the basis of the 2020 and 2021 GDP benchmarks. The Commission’s recent assessment and change is based on the fact that in Finland the coronavirus has so far had a significantly smaller impact on the economy than the EU average.

“The final size will not be definitively determined until 2022. Until then, these are estimates,” the Director General of the Ministry of Finance Juha Majanen says. He is the chairman of the working group preparing the Finnish guidelines.

Of Finland’s approximately EUR 3 billion, approximately EUR 2.3 billion will be distributed directly from the recovery fund decided in July. Money will also be distributed from the Recovery Fund to existing funds. Finland will receive an additional EUR 700 million from these funds. With regard to this support, Finland must also distribute national support.

On what basis and on what schedule is the money granted?

Member States make national plans for funding. The Commission has hoped for the first versions by mid-October, but they must be submitted by the end of April next year. The plans and their approval are in a hurry, as the recovery package is a one-off and financial commitments must be made by the end of 2023 at the latest.

The Commission estimates that the money will not be available until June. According to Majasen, Finland will reserve the funding for the state treasury so that the money can be put into circulation as soon as the distribution criteria of the Finnish plan are approved. This can happen as early as spring.

“It’s clear that the money to be distributed must be eligible for funding. We cannot take the national risk of putting money in the budget, but the Commission does not accept the allocation criteria, ”Majanen says.

The fiber optic cable is connected to the modem.­

Last week, the Commission issued guidelines for Member States highlighting two issues. The plans must be in line with the EU’s country-specific economic recommendations and support the EU’s overall strategies: green growth, digitalisation, investment and employment.

The Commission also published a list of projects which it considered to be eligible for recovery funding. The proposed projects should accelerate and enhance the deployment of renewable energies. Funding can be applied for to renovate buildings to become more energy efficient. With regard to transport, funding will support, in particular, the promotion of clean technologies: charging and refueling stations and the acceleration of public transport.

The electric car is being charged.­

The Commission also mentions high-speed broadband, the digitalisation of public administration services, the development of industrial cloud services and processors, and training to support digital skills and vocational training for all ages.

Projects with European added value are also mentioned separately. These can be, for example, joint projects between different member states, such as the development of rail transport.

The proposals must be in line with the Commission’s economic policy recommendations to the Member States once a year.

To which projects does Finland intend to allocate EU recovery funding?

Finland’s money distribution plan is still being prepared. The Ministry of Finance Majanen says that the most important criterion is economic reform. According to the EU, around 37% of the recovery fund should be used to finance climate action. Finland’s criteria are prepared in co-operation with, among others, the business community, environmental organizations and municipalities.

A wind farm located in the village of Santala in Hanko.­

The government forked tentatively in last week’s budget debatethat EUR 0.4-0.5 billion be allocated to education and research, EUR 0.9-1.2 billion to the green transition, EUR 0.2-0.4 billion to strengthening national competitiveness, EUR 0.15-0.3 billion to labor market development; billion and EUR 0.3-0.4 billion to strengthen access to social and health care.

“Later, it will be specified where the money is wisest to spend,” Majanen says.

What concrete projects could be funded?

“It’s dangerous to say concrete targets at this point,” Majanen says. He lists, for example, the digitalisation of transport arrangements, the improvement of fiber-optic connections, more efficient access to care and the development of employment services. “These may not be the best examples, but they came to mind first.”

The 750 billion recovery funding includes additional funding for, for example, education, rural development and the so-called Fair Transition Fund. The Transition Facility supports areas where the transition to a carbon-neutral Europe is the most economically challenging. Finland expects significant support from the fund, for example for peatlands.

Peat extraction in the Leivonmäki peat production area.­

How do different countries benefit from recovery funding?

According to the Commission’s updated list, the largest recovery financing pot will go to Italy, which will receive almost € 65 billion in grants. France is estimated to receive EUR 37 billion, Germany EUR 23 billion, Spain almost EUR 60 billion and Poland EUR 23 billion. The relative share of Polish subsidies decreased, as its coronary virus situation has long been better than in many other European countries.

The bulk of the funding is due to be distributed over the next two years, which is a huge administrative task for many European countries. For example, Spanish government sources told news agency Reuters that they were concerned about Spain’s ability to apply for and spend all the money. Paralyzed by the political crisis, Spain has not been able to adopt even a full annual budget since 2016.

“This is not a financial crisis but an idea crisis,” a government source interviewed by Reuters said.

Who decides on the distribution of money and how is use controlled?

The EU does not decide whether to accept individual applications, but leaves it to the Member States.

Negotiations on the details of the monitoring are still ongoing. However, EU leaders decided, the Council approves spending plans and the Commission assesses the achievement of milestones and targets. New funding will only be available once a member state has reached a certain milestone in its plan. It is likely that Member States will be asked for information on how money is controlled in their own country.

EU leaders also agreed on a so-called emergency brake. If one or more Member States consider that a beneficiary has deviated from its objectives, the matter may still be referred to the European Council.