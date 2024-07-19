Euroclear: EU fund for Ukraine to receive income from frozen Russian assets for the first time

In July 2024, the Euroclear depository will transfer for the first time to the EU fund for Ukraine the proceeds from frozen Russian assets. This was reported on its official website.

The amount in question is 1.55 billion euros. It is specified that in the first six months, the income from reinvesting blocked Russian assets amounted to 3.4 billion euros.

Previously the European Parliament called confiscate Russia’s frozen assets in Europe and use them to “compensate for the damage” suffered by Ukraine.

In turn, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that using income from frozen Russian assets for Kyiv’s needs should not be considered theft. According to her, this money brings income to an institution to which Moscow has no right.