EU | FT: Outside the EU, they want to ban the use of recycled plastic in food packaging

According to the British newspaper Financial Times, the ban is coming to the EU's packaging regulation due to French lobbying.

European union is ready to ban the use of recycled plastic outside the EU when making food packaging and bottles, says the British newspaper Financial Times (FT).

According to FT, the ban is coming to the EU's upcoming packaging regulation due to last-minute lobbying by France.

The change to the packaging regulation was agreed upon by the member states and the European Parliament last week. According to FT, the change would practically prevent the import of plastic recycled outside the EU territory into the EU.

According to the newspaper's anonymous sources, France wants to protect its own industry with the change. According to the change, recycled plastic brought to the EU area should meet the same standards as plastic recycled in the EU area.

According to the amendment, plastic recycled outside the EU would have to meet the requirements of three EU laws concerning emissions, pollution and waste treatment. In practice, only a few countries outside the EU meet these requirements.

FT's however, according to the information, the Commission is still negotiating with the member states on canceling the change. Commission officials fear that the ban would raise product prices and weaken the EU's relations with developing countries.

The Commission originally proposed the packaging regulation in 2022. The purpose of the regulation is to reduce the amount of waste generated in the EU. Legislation sets goals for recycling and reusing packaging.

The regulation has been subject to a lot of lobbying because it will have a wide impact on many industrial sectors.

Among the member countries, especially Finland and Italy have criticized the legislation because it can affect the countries' recycling and packaging industries.