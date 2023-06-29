EU | From the middle of the Junnila commotion to Brussels: Petteri Orpo to his first EU summit

According to the draft conclusions of the summit, the EU member states are trying to record the security commitments given to Ukraine. Other topics include immigration and China.

Prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) the Minister of Economic Affairs will participate Vilhelm to Junnila (ps) related a skein in the shadow on Thursday and Friday for their first EU summit. It is a two-day meeting of EU heads of state, where the EU’s political policies are made.

Orpo flew to Brussels already on Wednesday for bilateral meetings with the president of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the Speaker of the Parliament Roberta Metsola with. In addition, he will meet officials of the Finnish EU delegation.

The number one topic on the summit’s agenda is the situation of the war in Ukraine, but the longest discussions may arise from another standard topic, i.e. immigration. What is being discussed is the “external dimension” of immigration, which means that the EU tries to influence the countries of origin of immigration. Among other things, the EU strives to improve its relations with Tunisia.

of HS in the obtained, not yet public conclusions of the meeting, condolences are expressed for the recent ship accident in the Mediterranean, where apparently hundreds of refugees drowned.

According to the conclusions, the EU aims to break the income model of people smugglers and tries to influence the root causes of refugees and the use of refugees as a means of pressure.

At the beginning of June, the member states agreed on the reform of the immigration and asylum policy. The purpose is, among other things, to agree on joint responsibility in situations where an EU country unexpectedly receives more refugees than usual. It may not be clear yet.

Also Finland’s new government seems to be backing off from the positions taken earlier. According to the current government’s position, the division of responsibilities should be based on voluntariness, said the Minister for Europe and Ownership Anders Adlercreutz (r) on Tuesday in Luxembourg.

The summit will also discuss the EU’s economy and relations with China.

The meeting will start on Thursday with the lunch of the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg with.

In the final conclusions the member states say they are ready to support Ukraine financially and militarily “as long as needed”.

The member states intend to write down the future security commitments given to Ukraine a little more cautiously. The text does not use the word guarantee.

“The EU and its member states are ready to participate together with their partners in Ukraine’s future security commitments, which will help Ukraine to defend itself in the longer term, to repel attacks and to oppose attempts aimed at instability,” the text of the conclusions reads.

According to the text, the member countries intend to quickly consider the form of such commitments.

So it’s about the post-war period, not the current situation. The purpose of the security commitments is to ensure that the Russian attack would not happen again if there is ever peace in Ukraine.

These are only preliminary decision drafts that have not been approved by the EU leaders. Entries can still change during the meeting – especially when it comes to a sensitive issue like security guarantees. You can’t promise too much to Ukraine in the middle of a war, but on the other hand, you have to send a message about the long-term goals of EU support.

According to the draft, such security commitments take into account the security and defense policy solutions of individual EU member states.

Security commitments are also on display in Vilnius at the NATO summit in July.

“ Financial matters have been swept to the October meeting.

Commission presented a mid-term review of the EU budget a week ago, in connection with which it wants additional funding from the member states for the EU budget. The topic is gaining momentum in some member countries, but financial matters have been swept from this summit to the October meeting.

In the same context, the Commission announced a strategy for European financial security. It will be sidelined in the meeting’s financial discussions, but more detailed follow-up actions will be left for the fall.

The Commission was willing to make an assessment together with the member countries on what kind of risks, for example, dependence on non-EU countries has created for the economy of each member country.

The Commission’s aim is to use, if necessary, all existing trade policy instruments to protect Europe’s strategic interests.

The Speaker of the EU Parliament, Roberta Metsola, received Orpo on Wednesday evening in Brussels.

This has also raised suspicions in Finland and other member states, as the Commission would like, for example, to improve the monitoring of investments made by EU companies outside the EU. It’s about who is responsible for monitoring.

“This belongs to national competence and not EU competence,” says a representative of a large member state.

Finland is one of those member countries that closely monitors that, for example, the competitive conditions of companies within the EU are not distorted by state subsidies and the Commission’s contingency strategies. These countries are now trying to get closer and pursue their cause together: Finland, for example, supports Belgium’s proposal that the Commission make a report on the functioning of the internal market.

In Finland, it is also hoped that in addition to the protection of strategic interests, the member states will remember to have a discussion about how long the EU intends to allow a looser seeding of state subsidies to companies than before. State subsidies were released in the aftermath of the corona pandemic, and there has not yet been a return to the basic rule that companies are not supported.