Salvini: “The Italian European Commissioner looks like a foreigner”

“During this period I had the impression of having a European commissioner playing with another national team’s shirt. Rather than making suggestions, he raised complaints and criticisms”. This was stated by the Minister of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, speaking in Rome at an Acea conference. The only Italian exponent in the EU executive is Paolo Gentiloni in charge of economic and monetary affairs.

Europeans, Salvini: “Lower the threshold? The law cannot be changed”

“This is the law and it won’t change, we will vote next June and it is not serious to change the electoral law for the Europeans one year before the elections. The least of my concerns, that of the League and the government is to change it, to create more confusion. That is and that remains”. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, to Rtl 102.5. “I was reading in some newspaper that we were talking about the electoral law for the European elections, but imagine if with all the problems we have to solve we have time to waste or to dedicate to the electoral law for the European elections, at the threshold, pure fantasy”.

Europeans, Lollobrigida: “there is no barrier modification proposal”

“There is no proposal filed or discussed within the majority that envisages changes to the threshold for the European elections“. This was declared by the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, Francesco Lollobrigida. “The journalistic inferences about alleged dossiers are groundless. The hysterical agitation of some commentators is not only unjustified, but also qualifies their incapacity to deepen and dutifully verify the news. Finally, it is surprising that some, even in the center-right, comment on unfounded news probably spread only in order to divide a cohesive majority like never before”.

European elections, plank hypothesis between FI and IV: “Impossible, two different political families”. Rumors about Moratti on the Centro list

