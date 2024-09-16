Frenchman Thierry Breton resigns as European Commissioner: the announcement

The EU Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Bretonindicated by the French President Emmanuel Macron for a second term, leaves his post at the European Commission. The announcement came with a letter published on X after some disagreements with the president Ursula von der Leyen.

The French Thierry Breton accuses Ursula von der Leyen of having asked Paris to replace her name in the negotiations for the formation of the new EU Commission. Developments that “further testify to dubious governance” and that led to his resignation. “You asked France to withdraw my name – for personal reasons that you never discussed with me directly – and you offered France, as political exchangea portfolio that would be more influential. She will now be offered another candidate”, reads Breton’s resignation letter to von der Leyen.

EU, Frenchman Thierry Breton resigns as European Commissioner: the post on X and the letter to von der Leyen