Frenchman Thierry Breton resigns as European Commissioner: the announcement
The EU Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Bretonindicated by the French President Emmanuel Macron for a second term, leaves his post at the European Commission. The announcement came with a letter published on X after some disagreements with the president Ursula von der Leyen.
The French Thierry Breton accuses Ursula von der Leyen of having asked Paris to replace her name in the negotiations for the formation of the new EU Commission. Developments that “further testify to dubious governance” and that led to his resignation. “You asked France to withdraw my name – for personal reasons that you never discussed with me directly – and you offered France, as political exchangea portfolio that would be more influential. She will now be offered another candidate”, reads Breton’s resignation letter to von der Leyen.
EU, Frenchman Thierry Breton resigns as European Commissioner: the post on X and the letter to von der Leyen
I would like to express my deepest gratitude to my colleagues in the College, Commission services, MEPs, Member States, and my team.
Together, we have worked tirelessly to advance an ambitious EU agenda.
It has been an honor & privilege to serve the common European interest🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/wQ4eeHUnYu
— Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) September 16, 2024
