EU, Italy blocks the law on freedom of the press. “International security reasons”

In Europe you are about to vote for one law to protection of freedom of the pressbut Italy it could be the only country of the 27 to decide to sink it. This is what emerges from the dossier of this ongoing negotiation a Brussels. The reason? Being able to spy on journalists in the name of “national protection”. The Investigate Europe (IE) journalism consortia – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – have become aware of a report of the ambassadors' meeting in Brussels, held on 22 November, and the document states that the Italian government defines the maintenance of the paragraph on national security (art. 4) as “Red line“. In diplomatic language it means that it is ready to vote against the entire regulation if it will be cancelled. Italy is the only one to have gone this far, even if six other countries – France, Finland, Cyprus, Sweden, Malta And Greece – are in favor of using spy programs on reporters in the name of national security. Contacted, only France, Finland and Sweden confirmed their positionsthe others did not respond.

Read also: Mps, Viola and Profumo acquitted. The government toasts, accelerates on risk

Read also: ESM, Meloni postpones to 2024. Ira Tajani, Giorgetti embarrassment. Salvini anti-EU

“Governments have no right to tap journalists' phones, Parliament was clear. It is unacceptable that states now try to reintroduce this paragraph through the back door,” says German Green MEP Daniel Freund. Also his right-wing colleague, the Frenchman Geoffroy Didier – continues Ilo Fatto -, he repeatedly asked Macron “to abandon his plan to spy on journalists”. “The regulation must protect pluralismdo not authorize espionage”, he explains. The last negotiations will take place on Friday, the decisive one, Italy is currently the only member state threaten to vote against.

Subscribe to the newsletter

