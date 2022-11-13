The first cut of electoral figures of the legislative and state elections in the United States only reconfirmed the political and social fracture that has always existed in the nation –racism as a verification element–, but that was strengthened by the puritan model of Donald Trump in 2016.

The first figures for Tuesday, November 8 seem to reconfirm the cycles political-electoral intermediates with benefits to opposition party in turn, against the erosion of the ruling party: the Republican Party it was consolidated in the Senate and figures are missing to know if it would have won one more seat to have the majority of 51%, it swept the elections of the House of Representatives and managed to maintain control of the main governorships that will be potential for the presidential elections of 2024.

The element that defined the president of the US electoral process was the figure of the former President Donald Trump, who was defeated two years ago by President Biden and refused to accept the electoral result leading the country to violent assault on Capitol on January 6, 2021.

These data are essential to understand the logic of American political decomposition: Trump is not a traditional opponent of the pendulum model that swings American political power on the pendulum of the Democratic-Republican consensus, which basically represent the same imperial approach. Trump would be representing the puritanical approach of the 17th century that was expelled from Europe and arrived to found the 13 American colonies and catapult the revolution towards the creation of the US empire that expanded with blood and fire to the west and to the whole world.

The government of President Biden had the opportunity to account for Trump for his triggering role in the violence on Capitol Hill, but the circumstances in the distribution of power and the violent mood of society prevented the great decision. Last Tuesday, the 8th, President Biden paid his share of indecision: puritanical and ultra-conservative republicanism –that is, Trump and governors Abbott, DeSantis and Senator Rubio– consolidated a political majority to promote the midterm elections at the beginning of the presidential fight for 2024.

The fragility of the Biden government, the social mismanagement of the pandemic, the associated economic crisis and the decision to irresponsibly open the tap on public spending to give away money wildly outlined the exhaustion of the Democratic proposal led by Biden, in so much so that inflation, unemployment and internal violence were triggers for the vote against the Democrats.

The lack of Democratic figures, the exhaustion of the social leadership of President Barack Obama, the advanced age of President Biden and the failure as a replacement political figure of Vice President Kamala Harris framed the electoral climate on Tuesday and outlined in advance the Republican victory, with former President Trump as the political revulsive that has revitalized the neo-neoconservative militancy of the ideological right that got tired of justifying the secret pacts with the Democrats.

The political panorama of the United States was divided into four fractions: the traditionalist Democrats with liberal thinking, the Democrats allied with the traditional Republican conservatives, the neoconservative Republicans who have lived from the political pact with the Democrats, and the Republican radicals driven by the anti-state figure and populist-bonapartist Trump.

The first indication that Tuesday’s election left for the 2024 scenario was positive for Trump and quite depressing for Biden and his informal allies in the figure of former presidents Obama and Bush. In a few days, Trump will announce his presidential candidacy for 2024 and this decision will become his armor vest against any accusation that they want to make him for the events of January 6 on Capitol Hill.

We recommend you read:

And as a final note, it remains to point out that the Democrats lacked leadership in place or strengthened by 2024, since Hillary Clinton was crushed by Trump’s recent activism and Vice President Harris drowned in an unfulfilled responsibility to lead the Democrats. of an aged President Biden lost in the vagueness.

The final balance of the elections was visible: the Republicans were strengthened on their right side and have Trump and three additional figures as dynamic leaders and the Democrats sank with the ballast of Biden.

The content of this column is the sole responsibility of the columnist and not the newspaper that publishes it.