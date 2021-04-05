D.he EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell has assured Ukraine of support in the conflict with the pro-Russian rebels in the east of the country. The Russian military activities around Ukraine are being followed with great concern, wrote Borrell on Twitter late on Sunday evening after a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitri Kuleba. “Unshakable EU support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” he continued. The topic will be discussed further with the EU foreign ministers and Kuleba.

In the eastern Ukrainian conflict area of ​​Donbass, Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels accused each other of attacks at the weekend. Germany and France, who are trying to find a solution to the Ukraine conflict in the Normandy format, expressed “concern about the increasing number of ceasefire violations” after the situation had stabilized in the meantime. “We are observing the situation, especially the movements of Russian troops, very carefully and are calling on the parties to restraint and immediate de-escalation,” said a joint statement by the Foreign Office and the French Foreign Ministry.

Heightened tensions in eastern Ukraine had recently sparked international concern. However, according to observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the number of violations of the ceasefire is still well below the level of the previous year.

Seven years of conflict, more than 10,000 dead

Insurgents have been controlling parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions along the Russian border for almost seven years. According to UN estimates, more than 13,000 people have been killed since then. Despite the agreed ceasefire, at least 21 soldiers have been killed on the government’s side since the beginning of the year. According to the separatists, around 23 people were killed during the same period. A peace plan agreed in 2015 is on hold.