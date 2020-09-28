E.mmanuel Macron is a political leader whose clocks go differently. In the beginning you had the feeling: faster than most, faster than the Germans and their sitting chancellor. The young French President wanted it all, right now.

As quickly as he took the stairs in the Élysée Palace – always two steps with one step – he wanted to get his ideas through domestically and internationally as quickly. It is not an exaggeration to say that in Berlin he was considered to be decidedly too impatient and perhaps a tad too addicting.

At the beginning of this year, almost three years after taking office, Macron’s balance sheet looked rather mixed, both domestically and internationally. He had courageously reformed, but the yellow vest crisis and then the weeks-long protests against the pension reform seemed to confirm the old cliché of a hopelessly unreformable France and to mask the first economic successes.

also read opinion At the President’s summer residence

The paint began to peel off in terms of foreign policy too. “France is back,” it was said after Macron took office. Three years later it can be considered undisputed that great gestures are not always followed by great success. In the Sahel, France is waging war on terrorism with some success. The most recent coup in Mali, carried out by generals trained by French and Germans, makes the situation even more confusing.

And France’s attempts to mediate in Libya can also be described as a long series of disillusions in which one promised ceasefire after another was broken. Macron relied on General Chalifa Haftar, largely alone, and thus on the wrong person.

His credo “You have to talk to everyone” has not borne fruit so far. His staged male friendship with Donald Trump did not cause him to deviate from his convictions in terms of climate or Iran, and it did not prevent punitive tariffs for European goods.

also read

And welcoming Vladimir Putin with open arms will not prevent him from ramming his friendly host in the back when the opportunity arises. In retrospect, the bombastic reception that Macron gave autocrats and populists like Putin and Trump in Paris, Versailles and Brégançon is as embarrassing as the tent that the Libyan despot Muammar al-Gaddafi was allowed to pitch next to the Elysée Palace.

But France’s president was the only leader in Europe and with a very European goal: to turn the EU into a geopolitical force. Sovereignty was the key word for him as early as 2017. He consciously placed himself in line with Charles de Gaulle and François Mitterrand: both independent (de Gaulle) and humanistic-European (Mitterrand).

Initially, his endeavors to have a say everywhere was dismissed as “hyperactive diplomacy”. In his first year in office alone, Macron had completed 43 trips and spent 72 days abroad, a fifth of his time, according to critics. After three years he has visited almost all EU countries and is only missing a handful.

Paris counted again

His brisk demeanor made an international impression – suddenly Paris counted again. An impression that Brexit reinforced. From then on, France was the only nuclear power in the European Union and the only member with a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. It has to be said clearly: Macron filled a vacuum that the USA, but also the British, left behind and which nobody else in Europe dared to fill, least of all the Germans.

Macron’s watches are different. No doubt. He’s in a hurry, but at the same time, this is also typical Macron, he has staying power. He looks to the present as a historian, not as a politician. That explains a lot. Even as an election campaigner, he had philosophized about the “long duration”, a term that he keeps picking up on. What is meant is: in the end what counts is what is in the history books.

It is up to generations to judge that. But creating a corona recovery fund has what it takes. Macron spoke of a “historic moment in the construction of Europe” and added that for him it was “the most important since the introduction of the euro”.

also read

Now one can object that only the Corona crisis made it possible to implement French ideas that had previously ricocheted off a German concrete wall. But that is only half the truth. It suppresses the detailed and laborious preparatory work that the French have done.

Clément Beaune, for a long time Macron’s European advisor at the Élysée, now State Secretary for European Affairs, wrote in a detailed article for the political magazine “Politique étrangère” by the Paris institute IFRI set out the strategy, method and goal of Macron’s European policy: to turn the EU into a geopolitical player, from the victim role into that of the designer and determiner.

The text reads like an ingenious master plan. From the end of the abolition of the top candidate for the EU parliamentary elections to the filling of the key posts with a “Francophile German” (Ursula von der Leyen) and a “French woman who is very respected in Germany” as head of the European Central Bank (Christine Lagarde) to “ Francophone “Council President (Charles Michel):” Without this institutional framework, “writes Beaune,” the economic response to the Covid crisis would have remained a French dream. “

Persistence was the right strategy

Stubborn adherence to a Franco-German dynamic, despite all initial disappointments, and all differences of opinion and interests, has proven to be the right strategy for the French.

Of course, the EU does not have a common foreign policy for a long time. But it shows that the old Max Weber saying about slowly drilling hard boards is still valid. Incidentally, Weber added “with passion and a sense of proportion at the same time”. Macron’s passion for Europe cannot be denied. Sometimes the sense of proportion does.

The French, for example, angered the Eastern Europeans with his unsuccessful charm offensive against Putin. Almost remorsefully, Beaune admits that the order would be reversed today: “First talk, travel to Poland and the Baltic states, then begin the dialogue with Moscow.”

also read

On Monday and Tuesday, Macron will make up for it and visit Lithuania and Latvia, on Thursday and Friday the special summit of EU heads of state and government on foreign policy will be rescheduled for a week.

Macron repeatedly emphasizes that he is not kidding himself when it comes to Russia, that is, “without any naivety” in view of Putin’s will to weaken, if not break, the EU. But Macron is also thinking long-term about the relationship with Moscow. In his now legendary interview with the British “Economist”, in which he diagnosed NATO as brain death, he described Russia as economically weak and demographically on the decline.

Which is why Putin only had two options: to act as a world power, what he was allowed to do in Ukraine and Syria. Or throw yourself in China’s arms. Both have no future. “It is not clear to me how he (Putin) will manage in the long term without a European partnership,” Macron said.

Good cop, bad cop

Merkel and Macron have distributed their roles well. If she plays the bad cop, Macron gives the good cop. And vice versa. This also applies to the drawing of red lines in the Mediterranean, which Paris is ready to defend militarily if the need arises if the dialogue with Turkey should fail.

This division of roles also explains why Macron is not leaning very far out of the window in view of the protests in Belarus. Only this Sunday he asked in an interview with the Sunday newspaper “JDD” that Alexander Lukashenko had to resign. It took Macron almost a month to condemn the poisoning of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny as an “attempted murder”.

The tone is now harsh: “The use of chemical weapons is a red line for us. We showed that in Syria, ”said a diplomatic advisor to the Élysée this week, referring to the retaliatory attacks that the French flew with the British and the Americans in 2018.

The Kremlin is blocking

“The Navalny affair is shaking the Franco-Russian rapprochement,” was the headline of “Figaro”. The Normandy process in Ukraine is also stalling, the talks from Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine are not making any progress. “In the Kremlin, concessions and attempted talks are viewed as an admission of weakness,” sums up Russia expert Tatiana Kastouéva-Jean dryly. Putin did not take an outstretched hand. At most for a test of strength.