The EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell is promoting a new attempt at a two-state solution, but counteracts this with thoughtless statements. This leads to irritation at the meeting of foreign ministers.

MThe EU foreign ministers spent more than six hours on Monday dealing with the Middle East conflict. To the chagrin of eastern states, the issue overshadowed the only other item on the agenda: continued support for Ukraine. The foreign representative Josep Borrell had invited a number of guests: the foreign ministers of Israel, Palestine, Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia as well as the secretary general of the Arab League. They conferred with the EU partners in different formats, which required delicate choreography. The focus of the talks should not be the Hamas terror of October 7th and the war in Gaza. This time it should be about a two-state solution and preparatory steps on the way there.

Actually, this is the non-controversial part of European Middle East policy. All EU states are committed to the demand that Israelis and Palestinians live side by side in two independent, sovereign states. But with his categorical rejection of a Palestinian state, which he reiterated on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed how great this government's resistance to it is. So big that it openly contradicts even its closest ally, the United States. How should the European Union influence this? Borrell had certainly given this some thought in a twelve-point plan that he sent to the states before the meeting and which is available to the FAZ.