A.On Monday, the EU foreign ministers held preventive discussions about the next low blow that threatens them from Russia. At the end of April, President Vladimir Putin issued a decree “on the application of measures of action (counteraction) to unfriendly actions by foreign states”. In order to protect its own “interests and security”, Moscow wants to make it difficult or even forbidden for diplomatic representations of countries that commit “unfriendly acts” against the Russian state or Russian natural or legal persons to conclude employment contracts with persons who are in Russia hold up.

These so-called local staff are very important for the functioning of diplomatic missions. At the same time, the agencies are attractive employers for translators, drivers, gardeners and other professions. The Russian government is to draw up the exact list of states and the information on the maximum number of local workers. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on April 28 that the list will be officially published “soon”; but that was not the case until Monday.

“Not compatible with the Vienna Convention”

“This decree is incompatible with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,” said a senior EU official. That was also made clear to the Russian ambassador, who was summoned last week after Moscow imposed entry bans on EU representatives. The 1961 convention regulates the rights and duties of diplomatic representatives and national missions. According to this, local staff do not have diplomatic privileges per se, but the convention stipulates a general principle: “However, the receiving state may only exercise its sovereignty over these persons in such a way that it does not unduly obstruct the mission in the performance of its tasks.”

Russian state television and other state-loyal media have already named a number of candidates for the “list of unfriendly countries”. Among them are the Ukraine, Poland, the Czech Republic, Georgia and the three Baltic States, as well as the main Western adversaries, the United States and the United Kingdom. It is unclear what qualifies a country to be classified as “unfriendly”. If it were about allegations and sanctions against Russia, other countries could also be listed. Obviously, Moscow is once again about building up a threat to the outside world and trying to split the EU and NATO.

At least that is how it is perceived in Brussels. “It is illegal and illegitimate,” said the senior official. “If they declare even one member state to be unfriendly, then they would declare the whole EU to be unfriendly.” If Russia tries to split the EU, it will achieve the opposite: “The more aggressive they appear, the more united the EU is.” The official referred to further provocations that Moscow had made in the past four weeks. Most recently, these were sanctions against the President of Parliament David Sassoli and Vice-President of the EU Commission Věra Jourová. He also mentioned the military deployment on the border with Ukraine and the crackdown on Alexei Navalnyj and his staff. And of course the diplomatic disputes with the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.