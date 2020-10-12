The European Union is planning new sanctions. They are directed against Belarus’ dictator Lukashenko and against Russian Navalny suspects.

BRUSSELS taz | Two months after the rigged presidential election in Belarus, the EU now also wants to impose sanctions on the ruler Alexander Lukashenko and his immediate environment. The EU foreign ministers agreed on this at a meeting on Monday in Luxembourg.

However, a few days will pass before the penalties – travel bans and freezing of assets – come into force. It could possibly be so far at the EU summit on Thursday and Friday, it said in Brussels diplomatic circles.

At the last summit two weeks ago there was one after a week-long argument Sanctions list decided forty henchmen of the Lukashenko regime stood on them. However, the dictator himself was not on it. The Belarusian democracy movement reacted disappointed. Now the EU wants to make improvements and also target Lukashenko.

The German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD), among others, has campaigned for an expansion of the sanctions list. “The violence continues. There are still arrests of peace-loving demonstrators, ”said the SPD politician in Luxembourg. The Belarusian President is responsible for this.

Russia sanctions over chemical weapons

The foreign ministers also agreed in principle on new sanctions against Russia. These were justified with the poison attack on the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The EU diplomats said in Luxembourg on Monday that they had agreed to begin the necessary preparations. However, the final green light for all 27 EU countries is apparently still missing.

The planned new Russia sanctions are based on a Franco-German proposal. Accordingly, the EU wants to punish above all a violation of the use of chemical weapons.

According to the federal government, Navalny was poisoned with a Novichok-class poison. This investigation result was Confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons OPCW.

Should there be EU sanctions, they should first hit secret service employees who are suspected of the act. A stop on the German-Russian gas pipeline, which is also controversial in the EU Nord Stream 2 however, there is no longer any talk.

The German government refused to link the Navalny case to Nord Stream 2 and delegated the criminal debate to the EU. Apparently with success.