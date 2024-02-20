Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Press Split

Lithuania's Foreign Minister Landsbergis is urging Europe to finally “wake up”. No country is really safe from Putin. He demands quick action.

Vilnius – Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis warns NATO countries of a possible attack by Russian President Vladimir Putin. In an interview with ZDF today Landsbergis said on Monday: “We have a very aggressive neighbor with the intention of testing NATO. We have to prepare for that.”

European countries should not wait for a “Pearl Harbor moment,” emphasized the chief diplomat of the Baltic EU and NATO country. “We cannot wait for every European country to actually be attacked by Russia – in the south, in the north, in the east and in the west.” Lithuania itself borders the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad and Russia's ally Belarus. The government is therefore monitoring developments in the Ukraine war with high alert.

Lithuania's foreign minister warns of a “Pearl Harbor moment” in Europe – that's what the term means

With the term “Pearl Harbor Moment,” Landsbergis refers to a surprise attack by Japan on a US base in Hawaii in 1941. Up to that point, the US had assumed a neutral role in World War II. However, when Japan ambushed the US base, killing more than 2,400 people, the US officially entered the war the next day.

Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gebrielius Landsbergis during the Munich Security Conference in February. © David Hecker/Munich Security/IMAGO

The USA suffered heavy losses at that time because the surprise effect was great. This is exactly what Lithuania's Foreign Minister warned about. Ukraine must be supported sufficiently to stop Russia and prevent further attacks. “Where would it stop? And that is what all the countries on the eastern flank are thinking about. If Russia is not stopped by Ukraine, the war may spread. Then he can also reach us,” continued Landsbergis.

Is no country in Europe safe from Putin anymore? EU foreign minister pushes for more aid to Ukraine

The Foreign Minister urged further Western military aid for Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia, including in particular the delivery of long-range Taurus cruise missiles. “Ukraine needs the Taurus for strategic reasons to gain the upper hand against Russia,” he said. “Yes, Germany has incredible equipment that it could supply to Ukraine.”

In addition, Europe must prepare for a possible withdrawal of the USA as a protecting power. According to Landsbergis, the alarm clock “rang, but we haven’t gotten out of bed yet.” It is hoped that Russia can be stopped by Ukraine. In reality, however, this prospect is anything but certain. Putin could therefore mobilize another 400,000 troops and build new tanks and weapons. It is now Germany's task to bring the countries in Europe together into a strong unit. (nz/dpa)