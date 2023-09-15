EU | Finland’s net payment to the EU decreased

Finland’s relative contribution also decreased slightly, says the Ministry of Finance.

Finland the net payment to the EU fell to 798 million euros last year, while it was 970 million in 2021, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) informs.

According to VM, the net payment is a rough estimate of the difference between the income a member state receives from the EU and the payments billed to the EU.

VM has calculated that Finland’s income from the EU increased by 173 million euros to 1,773 million. In addition, Finland received 501 million euros in income from the EU’s recovery instrument intended for recovery from the corona crisis.

At the same time, Finland’s payments to the EU decreased by 228 million euros to 2,307 million euros. The relative payment share also decreased slightly from 1.82 percent to 1.78 percent.

The payment per inhabitant was 144 euros last year, while it was 175 euros the previous year.

WC emphasizes in its press release that the bills do not include, for example, the benefits of an open internal market and free movement.

Half, or 894 million euros, of Finland’s income came from direct subsidies and development of agriculture. Last year Finland got it 903 million euros from the EU for direct subsidies and development of agriculture.

In Finland, subsidies of around 2.1 billion euros were paid last year for agriculture.

Most of the money Finland paid to the EU consisted of a payment based on gross national income, about 1.8 billion euros.

from EU countries Poland received the most funding from the Union budget, EUR 18.3 billion without the share of the recovery instrument. France received 16.9 billion and Italy 14.6 billion.

The biggest financiers were Germany with 30.8 billion and France with 24.2 billion euros.