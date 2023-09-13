Wednesday, September 13, 2023
EU | Finland nominates Petri Sarvamaat as a member of the European Court of Auditors

September 13, 2023
The European Court of Auditors takes care of auditing EU funds.

State Council presented by an MEP Petri Sarvamaata (collective) Finland’s candidacy for membership of the European Court of Auditors for the term starting on June 1, 2024.

Sarvamaa has been a member of parliament since 2012. He has worked, among other things, in the Parliament’s budget control committee and the budget committee.

The European Court of Auditors takes care of auditing EU funds. Its members are one citizen from each member state.

The Council of the EU appoints the members of the Court of Auditors for six years at a time after consulting the European Parliament. The members of the Court of Auditors perform their duties completely independently and in accordance with the general interest of the Union.

