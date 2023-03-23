EU | Finland is trying to influence the settings of the EU summit in a joint letter from several countries

The countries fear that the EU is focusing too much on emergency solutions and forgetting the longer term.

Brussels

Ukrainethe EU’s ability to compete with the US and China, and immigration – there are familiar topics on the agenda when the leaders of the EU countries meet again on Thursday and Friday at the EU summit.

The meeting starts on Thursday with a discussion by the UN Secretary General by António Guterres with.

The meeting is focused on economics. Part of it is the euro summit on Friday, which outlines the economic policy of the euro area.

The President of the European Central Bank will be there Christine Lagarde and President of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe. The topic of discussion is how well the EU region is protected from similar banking turmoils as just seen in the United States and Switzerland.

The meeting is the last before the Finnish parliamentary elections. The prime minister of Finland will participate in the summit Sanna Marin (sd). The next summit will be after Midsummer, unless extra ones are organized during late spring.

Finland this time has done pre-influence with nine other countries. The countries sent after the previous summit in early March joint letterwhich calls for a long-term strategy to strengthen Europe’s competitiveness and global influence.

The letter expresses concern that the EU is doing various quick emergency measures on the spur of the moment by allowing, for example, even more generous state subsidies and neglecting the big picture. Some of the reforms that have been pending for a long time – such as the banking union – are still in progress, and there would be work to be done in trade policy as well.

In addition to Finland, the letter has been signed by the leaders of the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Denmark, the Czech Republic and Estonia.

of the EU the commission announced the new state aid rules at the beginning of March.

What is significant about them is that the Commission allows production-related investment subsidies to a wider extent than at present. Now, production subsidies are only allowed in the least developed EU regions, i.e. the so-called cohesion regions. In addition, under certain conditions, member states are allowed to respond to the support promised to companies in non-EU countries.

In addition, the Commission issued two proposals in March that try to increase Europe’s muscle and independence. One is a regulation concerning net zero industry, and the other concerns critical raw materials.

The purpose of the net zero regulation is to increase domestic manufacturing of clean technologies in the EU. This is promoted, among other things, by simplifying permit procedures.

The regulation has also been puzzled: by a respected research institute in Brussels According to Bruegel the act is openly protectionist and marks a return to the industrial policy of the 1960s, where states set production targets for industry.

The meeting The Ukraine section discusses how EU countries could more effectively prevent evasion of Russian sanctions than at present. Now it can be seen that products subject to sanctions are exported to third countries, from where they end up in Russia.

Finland has offered help and ideas on how to make implementation more efficient.

The EU’s foreign ministers decided on Monday that the EU countries will quickly start supplying Ukraine with 155-millimeter ammunition from their own stocks, which is also intended to speed up ammunition production in Europe.

This support is financed by the European Peace Fund, whose capital needs may come up for discussion at the summit. EU member states receive compensation from the peace fund after supplying weapons to Ukraine.