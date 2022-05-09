EU Finland has difficulties in influencing future EU laws in advance, Sitra’s report reveals

Sitra’s report recommends increasing transparency and tackling the situation when the EU Commission is just planning its agenda.

Citizen can follow the flow of the postal package he sends online, but is he able to follow how decisions on EU matters are made in Finland?

Unable, says Sitra, who is announcing Europe Day statement on how EU legislation is decided in Finland.

In order to follow the legislation coming from the EU, you need to know the order in which things are going and where they are at some point, so you need to see and understand the process. It has been made difficult, even if modern technology and data analysis would make it possible.

The right of citizens to participate and influence is enshrined in both the Constitution and the EU Treaty. Therefore, the process should be more transparent.

Likewise decision-makers would be better off if they had a better view of how things were going.

Senior advisor to Sitra Jouni Backman compare the situation with companies where factories would not operate without data. For example, companies know lead times, nodes, and differences between years and units because they constantly utilize process data.

“At the visual level, EU decision-making is seen as mystical and closed-minded by citizens and also by the media. In fact, there has been an attempt at the EU to open up decision-making, but Finland’s head is more closed in this respect, ”says Backman.

According to Backman, the role of the Government, ie the government, in EU legislation in Finland is closed even in such a way that even a Member of Parliament is not able to follow Finland’s position on EU proposals.

Clearance The key observation is that the importance of proactive EU influence is recognized in Finland, but the practical decision-making process does not support this. Finland is only moving to form its position once the bills have been passed, and not when the Commission is planning its agenda.

Backman says that he also heard opinions in interviews conducted by Sitra that Finland’s proactive influence has weakened. Many countries have a clearer idea of ​​what the EU wants and are pursuing it vigorously.

Fact This is how legislation in the EU moves forward The European Commission is the initiator of preparing and submitting legislative proposals. The Commission sends the proposals to the European Parliament and the Council of the EU, the member states. Laws are decided jointly by Parliament and the Council. Most matters are decided in so-called trilogues involving the Council, Parliament and the Commission. Once adopted, the laws will be transposed into national law.

“There is talk of ex ante influence, but no one really knows what mandate it is based on. There is no position given by Parliament, and is it in the government? Officials will have to act in advance on the basis of general guidelines. “

The general guidelines refer to, for example, the government program and the EU report.

Backman According to him, an important moment would come when, after the European elections, the member states approve the EU program for the next five years and the new Commission will start implementing it.

In addition, the Commission draws up an annual work program with forthcoming legislative initiatives with timetables. Here, too, would be a good time to bring out Finland’s ideas.

Sitra’s report recommends that the government make a precise list of goals for influencing the EU. The government’s program should set out a few EU targets to be taken forward when future EU legislation is being clarified.

Parliament should also be involved in advocacy. It could comment on the Commission’s work program each year.

Domestic the progress of legislation can be monitored by anyone From the Project Window database. Sitra proposes that only the Eutori database containing EU projects used by the Government be opened up for wider use.

Backman wonders why EU legislation is perceived differently than domestic legislation.

“In terms of openness, there is something mystical about it, not so much the secret of secrecy but the stamp of expertise. Let’s think it’s not part of an open debate. “

Sitra also proposes that an easy-to-use service be produced from Finnish EU legislation similar to the “train schedule” created by the European Parliament. legislative train service. This may lead to the progress of the Commission’s legislative proposals.