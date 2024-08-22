EU | Finland does not participate in informal ministerial meetings organized in Hungary

European Union|Finland is said to work in harmony with the other Nordic and Baltic countries.

Finnish will not participate in the informal ministerial meetings organized in Hungary during Hungary’s EU presidency for the time being.

The EU ministerial committee outlined the matter on Thursday, the Government informs.

The meetings organized in Hungary are therefore not attended by ministers or political state secretaries. Instead, there is official-level representation from Finland at the meetings.

According to the Government’s press release, the policy is equivalent to Hungary’s actions during its presidency, which began at the beginning of July.

Finland is said to work in harmony with the other Nordic and Baltic countries.

Previously in July, Finland decided not to send ministers to the EU’s informal ministerial level meetings organized in Hungary.

The boycott was described as a protest by the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for his visit to Moscow in early July, where he met the Russian president Vladimir Putin.