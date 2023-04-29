EU | Finance ministers discuss debt sustainability and the reconstruction of Ukraine

The informal meeting of the finance ministers of the EU region continues in Sweden for the second day.

of the EU the informal meeting of finance ministers continues for the second day in Stockholm. On Saturday, the ministers will discuss, among other things, the financing of the reconstruction of Ukraine and the coordination of support. The Minister of Finance of the Ministry of Supply will be there from Finland Annika Saarikko (center).

Finland’s position on the issue of Ukraine is that the EU’s strong political, economic and military support for Ukraine and humanitarian aid to Ukraine should be continued and increased. Finland also considers it important that the reconstruction is widely supported with international support.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has estimated the financing deficit of Ukraine’s public finances to be more than 30 billion US dollars in 2024. In addition, the long-term financing needs of the reconstruction phase are considerable.

Ministers the interest rate level, the stability of fiscal policy in the long term and sustainable public finances are also discussed.

These things are also related. The interest rate level depends on what kind of economic policy the member countries should implement and how sustainable the debt burden of the states seems to be.

Bank of Finland stated on Thursday, that the rapid and strong rise in interest rates has increased the risks related to financial stability in Finland. Households are at risk of being forced into debt and the economy may weaken more than expected if indebted households cut their consumption sufficiently.