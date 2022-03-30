The EU and meddling with products, it remains a fascinating combination. A (now abolished) Brussels ban on crooked cucumbers has been laughed at for years – why on earth bureaucratic control at such a level of detail? Similar questions arose around a more recent plan for universal plugs and charging cords for mobile phones – although there was also praise that the legislator finally took action against the apparently widely perceived ‘charging frustration’ of consumers.

On Wednesday, despite the criticism, the European Commission went a step further in this area. It presented a comprehensive package of new rules that should lead to products in the EU becoming significantly more ‘sustainable’. They should last longer, be easier to maintain or repair, and be made more energy efficient. And, if they do break, they can be recycled more easily. Or at least parts of it.

This time, the rules do not only affect a limited set of products, but “almost all physical products sold in the EU”, according to European Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius (Environment), who co-developed the plan. From laptops to telephones, clothing, mattresses, furniture and building materials. They are also super strict: anyone who does not meet the requirements is no longer allowed to sell items in the EU. The rules should also apply to companies that are not established in the EU, but that do sell their goods here. Consider, for example, producers of (cheap) clothing in Asia.

25,000 billion kilos of waste per year

European Commissioner Frans Timmermans (Climate) placed the plan explicitly in the context of the fight against the disposable industry. “It’s time for the take, make, break and throw away model to end,” he said. “That is harmful to our environment, our health and our economy.”

He denounced companies that deliberately design products in such a way that they break after some time and have to be replaced, or discourage repair by making them unnecessarily expensive. According to him, the plan contributes to counteracting greenwashing by companies that pretend to care about the environment, but in reality are not at all.

According to Timmermans, the logic is crystal clear. The waste mountain in Europe – which is now growing by 25,000 billion kilos per year – could, in the long run, shrink considerably as a result. Energy efficiency rules can also lead to significant energy savings. And it even helps in the fight against Putin, because he now finances his war against Ukraine with the revenues from energy. “Less money in Putin’s pocket, and more money in your own pocket,” said Timmermans.

Energy label for everything

The Commission is also trying to put pressure on companies through consumers themselves. One of the most striking parts of the package is to make the well-known ‘energy labels’ (from A to G) that are already available for white goods mandatory for all other products mentioned. This not only scores (energy efficiency of its production), but also issues such as: is this product easy to repair? Is it good to recycle?

By scanning a QR code on the packaging, consumers should gain access to a so-called ‘Digital Product Passport’, in which companies are required to disclose all this information. The idea behind it: If people are better informed about what’s in the products they buy and how sustainable they are, hopefully they will make more sensible purchases.

Whether that will work, of course, remains to be seen. The existing energy label is widely regarded as a successful European policy, but scanning a QR code and delving into product information about recyclability is another step further, as a consumer you have to make more effort.

In addition, it remains to be seen how strict the rules will remain in the coming period of ‘consultation’. Experts expect a strong lobby from companies to limit the scope of the rules. The Member States and the European Parliament also have yet to have their say. At the earliest, the rules will not come into effect until 2024, according to Sinkevicius.