EU Fidesz, the Hungarian ruling party, which has turned away from the rule change, leaves the largest group in the European Parliament

The EPP is the largest group in the European Parliament.

Hungary the ruling party Fidesz leaves the European Parliament’s EPP group, Tweets party vice-chairman Katalin Novak. The center-right EPP is the largest group in the European Parliament.

Earlier on Wednesday, the EPP approved an amendment to the group’s rules that would allow entire party delegations to be separated from the group. In the past, it has only been possible to dismiss individual MEPs. Fidesz opposed the rule change.

The new rules were adopted by 148 votes. 28 members of the group voted against the amendment and 4 were absent.

The news is updated.