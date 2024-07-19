“Ursula has thrown herself to the left and obtained the yes of the Greens by promising a toughening of the Green Deal. It has its own logic on a numerical level, but for us it was politically unsustainable”

“We voted unanimously against.” He has no hesitation Charles Fidanzahead of the Brothers of Italy delegation at the European Parliament, interviewed by Affaritaliani.itin claiming the negative vote of the 24 Melonian MEPs for the reconfirmation of Ursula von der Leyen. No regrets Fidanza? “Absolutely not. I read fanciful theses in today’s newspapers. There are those who say that we would have ‘isolated Italy’ and that we would have done it ‘to chase Orban‘ or ‘to pave the way for Trump‘. There is such contempt for the voters that many commentators do not even accept the hypothesis that we voted against precisely to remain faithful to our principles and our pact with them. We had said ‘never with the left’ even in Europe, yesterday even von der Leyen took on board the Greens and their suicidal policies. There was no room to vote for her”.

I have to give you credit that in recent weeks you had repeatedly predicted that it would end up like this, even though many thought that Meloni would eventually enter the majority. “Politics has its rules. Ursula needed to shore up her original majority from snipers. If she had opened to the right she would have lost the socialists. So she went to the left and got the Greens’ yes by promising to tighten the Green Deal.. It makes sense numerically, but for us it was politically unsustainable.”

So now Italy is really isolated? “But let’s not joke! The PD that is telling this nonsense is the same PD that forced von der Leyen not to make agreements with us. Should we then say that they were the ones who asked to isolate Italy? These are laughable arguments: one thing is the dynamics of Parliament where political groups express themselvesanother is that of the Council where the government sits representing Italy and where Giorgia Meloni has always been very central and is still so even after having supported von der Leyen. Far from isolated!”.

And now what will happen to the Italian commissioner? Some are talking about a reduction in delegations… “Another stupidity. Italy will have the role it deserves, with all due respect to the usual pessimists!”. During the election campaign you had promised a shift to the right and instead the old structure was reconfirmed. “The numbers were not enough but I believe that in this legislature we will still see some great things. The so-called majority that supported von der Leyen yesterday, enlarged to the Greens, will have a much shorter life than the previous one. It will soon be replaced by majorities that will be created on individual measures and on those the EPP will have no choice but to look to the Conservatives and other right-wing parties, if it does not want to betray its electoral commitments”.