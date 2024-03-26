“The result of the electoral campaign is being used to campaign”





“We are continuing on our path, we are not looking at the Spitzenkandidat today but at the contents and programs of the next legislature. Focusing the debate on Ursula yes or Ursula no is wrong and not on the agenda”. Fulvio Martusciello, head of Forza Italia delegation to the European Parliament, interviewed by Affaritaliani.itthus responds to the League's attacks on Ursula von der Leyen's second mandate as president of the European Commission. “The choice of the presidential candidate follows a path foreseen by the treaties. It is indicated by the heads of government and therefore by the European Council and then voted by the EU Parliament, taking into account the electoral result. It is not a topic on the agenda, we do not collect provocations and let's move forward with our idea of ​​Europe”.

Does the League also say never with the left of the PSE, do you exclude agreements with the PSE, and therefore also the Democratic Party, after the European elections? “Let's hold the elections first and see the results”, replies Martusciello. “The first act is the election of the president of the European Parliament, then the vote for the president of the Commission after the name has been indicated by the EU Council. The result of the electoral campaign is being used to campaign. We are focused on the concrete things by writing the program with the categories to be protagonists in Europe”, concludes the head of delegation of Forza Italia in Europe.