There were two small but powerful explosions due to the image and the symbology: two drones over the Kremlin. Russia first blamed Ukraine and then the United States for launching an attack last Wednesday. kyiv and Washington have strongly denied their involvement and there is no evidence of who is behind what happened. While intelligence sources say it’s too soon to tell, analysts and diplomats are split on whether this is a Russian-orchestrated false flag operation to fuel anti-Western sentiment, an attack by Kiev or anti-Woman partisan groups. war. At a time when everyone is expecting the Ukrainian counter-offensive and movements in the Kremlin troops, with the background scenario of a Russia that is increasingly perceiving the impact of its war in Ukraine, there is a shared conclusion: the fear that Moscow uses the drone incident for another offensive in Ukraine.

A Western diplomat who was stationed in Russia says the attack is “yet another move” by Moscow to set fire to its rhetoric about the Kiev government and that it will use it as cover for another escalation, with new attacks in Ukraine against political and civilian targets. She will also use what happened to further shield herself and launch another repressive volley against her citizens while paving the way for a new mobilization, she maintains. For now, although the Russian state channels have not made too much noise about what happened, the president of the Security Council, Dmitri Medvedev, has called for the “elimination of [Volodímir] Zelensky and his clique.

These days are especially sensitive for the Kremlin, on the eve of the commemoration of the Red Army’s victory over the Nazis —Victory Day, May 9— which Russia usually celebrates with great splendor, but is highly anticipated this year. nervousness. For now, the Moscow authorities have banned the use of drones throughout the city, have deployed new equipment to monitor the skies and jammers to jam GPS signals.

More information

However, in the same week that the EU has moved to unlock €1bn to supply Kiev with howitzers, other European sources argue that Russia is not doing well in the drone incident and is therefore not too It’s plausible that it’s behind. Expert analysts on Russian issues such as Mark Galeotti or Anton Barbashin, from Riddle Russia, maintain that more than a false flag operation (an attack carried out with the intention of holding another responsible and thus creating the pretext for an escalation), the incident was the work of of Ukrainian or pro-Ukrainian groups.

The drone episode is also added to other recent events in which the authorship is not clear either. Like the murder last August of Daria Dugina, daughter of the ultranationalist Aleksandr Dugin, of which Russia accuses Ukraine, the murder on April 2 of the ultranationalist commentator Vladlen Tatarsky or the attack this Saturday on the writer and paramilitary Zajar Prilepin. All three, very similar events due to the objectives and, in a certain way, due to the formula used.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

To these can also be added, analysts point out, a good handful of sabotage of trains, recruitment centers, airfields, warehouses and factories that may be a mixture of the work of the Ukrainian secret services and Russian opposition groups, which in the recent times are receiving more help from abroad. This Sunday, the Russian authorities have assured that they frustrated a drone attack on a military airfield in the center of the country.

What happened has exposed vulnerabilities in the heart of the Russian capital and is somewhat embarrassing for the air defenses and for the Kremlin’s own protection, which is dealt with by a specific security agency, the SVR. This agency is in charge of protecting the president, Vladimir Putin, and other members of the power leadership. To fulfill its mission, it has drones and even a brigade of birds of prey that fly over the domes during the day to ward off other birds that might damage the building. Footage of the incident makes it unclear whether the drones actually exploded or were shot down over the Kremlin. “Whatever it is, Moscow is going to capitalize on it,” says a senior community source.

Video capture where a drone can be seen exploding near the dome of the Kremlin Senate building, on May 3, 2023. OSTOROZHNO NOVOSTI (via REUTERS)

In Ukraine, Moscow-imposed authorities in the occupied Zaporizhia region have ordered civilians in several towns to leave their homes. Although Ukrainian intelligence sources indicate that the movement is due more to the preparations for the counteroffensive that kyiv is preparing, than to a reaction to the drone incident.

Meanwhile, this week NATO has raised warnings that Russia, which is analyzing the critical infrastructure systems of the Atlantic Alliance countries, may be planning attacks on submarine cables essential for telecommunications and gas supplies. The risk is “significant,” said NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Intelligence and Security, David Cattler. Moscow is increasing patrols in the Atlantic Ocean, in the North Sea and around the Baltic, and the Alliance is putting more and more effort into the coordination center to protect the essential submarine infrastructure it created in February and to which it has now assigned More patrol boats.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.