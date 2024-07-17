EU: Ciriani, Meloni will not give any free votes

“The elections have certified that the Italian government is the only one that emerged strengthened from the European vote and this cannot be ignored as has instead been attempted and Italy, which is a founding country, cannot be kept on the sidelines”. This was stated by the Minister for Relations with Parliament, Luca Ciriani, on Sky Tg24. Having said this, the minister – in view of tomorrow’s vote on von der Leyen’s encore – recalled that “Ecr has asked for a change of direction on the Green Deal and immigration and based on the responses on these dossiers, President Meloni will decide her attitude. Meloni will not give away any free votes, I know the determination of our president, every Italian vote will be defended tooth and nail”.



EU: Tajani, in favor of Fitto as European Commissioner

“We need to see who will be the commissioner, if it will be him, and I am in favor of this happening, we will talk to the Prime Minister to see what will happen, who will take his place, how the government will decide to distribute the delegations, but it is a decision that is up to the Prime Minister alone”. This was stated by Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in the closing press conference of the G7 Trade in Calabria, regarding the hypothesis of the nomination of Fitto as European commissioner.

EU: Tajani, hope is that von der Leyen will be elected

“The hope is that Ursula von der Leyen can be elected president of the European Commission. Forza Italia will vote for the EPP candidate,” the Foreign Minister also said. “Naturally, the policies of the European Commission will have to be and will be different from those of the first years of the last European executive, especially on environmental issues,” Tajani added.

EU: Giorgetti: “Fitto Commissioner? We’re rooting for him”

“He is our candidate, he is the horse that is running, we are rooting for him”. This was said by the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti in reply to the reporters who in the Transatlantico at the Chamber asked him how he saw Fitto as EU Commissioner.