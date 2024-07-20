“Despite the vote against, Meloni will be a realist and continue to work well as before with von der Leyen. The key issue (aside from a possible migration crisis this summer) will be Ukraine and the Trump effect after November. Le Pen/Orban/Salvini are acting like ‘pacifists’, if we can call them that. Meloni has so far maintained a clear position in support of Kyiv. Now – as a friend of Trump – what will she do?” Nicholas Farrell, correspondent for the British ‘The Spectator’ and author of a historic interview with Silvio Berlusconi (conducted together with Boris Johnson), asks this question in an interview with Adnkronos.

“Giorgia Meloni ultimately remained outside both the centre-right of Ursula von der Leyen’s EPP and the right-right of Le Pen, Orban and the ‘little big man’ Salvini”, Farrell continues. “With the latter, the distance is above all on Ukraine. This means no super right-wing group as some had hypothesized, to become the second group in the European Parliament, even overtaking the Socialists. Consequently, there was no shift to the right of the dominant centre-right in Strasbourg. However, Meloni’s approach to the migrant crisis had already been accepted by the EPP and von der Leyen, and will continue to be so (see also the EPP manifesto that proposes offshore migrant centres like the one created in Albania by Edi Rama and Meloni),” Farrell underlines.

“Speaking of Trump – he adds – many assume that as president he will do everything (including ending US/NATO financial and military support for Zelensky) to force Ukraine and Russia to make peace, and that this will actually mean that Ukraine will have to give up much of the territories illegally taken by Putin. The truth is that you never know with Trump. It is much more likely that he will demand that Europe pay more for its defense and not just the 2% of GDP due (but never guaranteed even that). Meloni will agree. But the left will not. What will some of the intellectuals close to the Democratic Party, which supports aid to Ukraine to the bitter end, say if Trump tells Europe ‘Sure, we must defend Ukraine, but from now on you will pay too!’?”, he concludes.