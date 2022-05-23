Informed sources said that differences between the European Union countries over the imposition of an embargo on Russian oil are still present, and it is unlikely that an agreement will be reached during the summit of EU leaders scheduled for next week, in light of Hungary’s continued opposition to such a ban.

And the Bloomberg news agency indicated that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said weeks ago that the European summit might be able to reach an agreement on the Russian oil embargo, but his government now indicates that an agreement will not be reached until next month.

It is noteworthy that the European Union has been trying for weeks to reach an agreement to impose a ban on the import of crude oil from Russia by next year, as part of the sixth package of European sanctions against Moscow over its attack on Ukraine.

This comes as the flow of Russian seaborne crude oil exports continued despite European sanctions that ban dealings with Russian state-owned oil companies.

Russian oil exports continue, despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s renewed call for imposing more sanctions on Russia over its attack on his country.