Borrell: EU ministers failed to agree on lifting restrictions on Ukrainian air strikes against Russia

The defense ministers of the European Union (EU) have not agreed to lift restrictions on the use of weapons supplied to Ukraine for strikes against Russia. This was stated by the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell, reports RIA Novosti.

“Member states have decided that this is a bilateral issue, that the decision should be taken by those countries that supply weapons,” he said following a meeting of defense ministers of the European Community.

Earlier, Borrell called for lifting restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western weapons and providing Kyiv with air defense systems. The diplomat noted that it would not be easy to transfer new air defense systems to Ukraine without delays, but Brussels would put pressure on EU countries to fulfill their promises on deliveries.